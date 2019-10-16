KENDALLVILLE — A record number of teams and walkers who took part in the 23rd annual Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk are expected to help the event eclipse its $75,000 fundraising goal.
The Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk, which honors those living with, or in remission from, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and those who have died from blood cancers, was held Sept. 24, at East Noble High School.
Fifty-four teams and 310 registered participants walked the nearly two-mile course, starting on the East Noble High School track before taking to the streets of Kendallville and ending back at the track. This year’s walk set records for both the number of teams and registered participants.
The Honored Hero for this year’s Light the Night was Katie Probst, a third-grade teacher at Wayne Center Elementary School in Kendallville. The wife and mother of three young children was diagnosed with Stage 2A Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018, and she is now in remission.
Sponsors for the event were Community State Bank, Bollhoff Inc., Parkview Noble Hospital, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Dekko Investment Services, AMI Investment Management, Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, Black & Ramer Insurance, Kendallville Walmart and KPC Media Group.
The Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk raises money for awareness, research, education, and patient services provided by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers.
LLS’ mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. Since 1949, LLS has raised more than $1.2 billion for cancer research.
The 24th annual Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. For more information, please contact Emilee Deming, campaign specialist, at emilee.deming@lls.org or 349-2558, or visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LightTheNightNEI.
