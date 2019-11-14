ALBION — During Tuesday’s Albion Town Council meeting, Town Manager Stefen Wynn reported the town had brokered a deal with Keith Leatherman of Monarch Development, to provide $2,500 to help Leatherman tap into the town’s sewer main to allow for more homes to be built in Phase III-IV of the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
“It is planned to move forward,” Wynn told the council.
The funds to assist in the tap will come from the town’s wastewater department.
“We’ll get it back with the connection fees,” Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker said.
During the Sept. 10 Albion Town Council meeting, Leatherman and Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Working with the Albion Plan Commission, Leatherman presented detailed plans during the September meeting, going so far as to describe specifics on everything from the placement of water and sewage lines to the number and location of fire hydrants to the type of curbing which would be used.
Then in early October, a problem tapping into the town’s sewer main ground the plans to a halt.
According to Leatherman and town officials on Oct. 9, the tap was actually successfully made at the manhole located near the intersection of Scott Street and Village Drive the week before. But after fill material was put in at that section, the pipe became dislodged as equipment was moved.
Initial attempts to reconnect the pipe were unsuccessful, with water and mud running into the area.
Leatherman said at the Oct. 9 town council meeting that the only solution was to put in a lift station at a higher point than the current connection. The original plans called for the system to be gravity-fed.
Prior to that meeting, town officials expressed hesitancy to install another expensive lift station, and Leatherman said he was considering walking away from the project.
The town made every effort to come to a resolution which would allow for Leatherman to continue the development, including finding a contractor willing to reconnect to the sewer main at the previous location.
Wynn and Leatherman reached a deal to make that happen.
Forker said the delay caused by the sewer tap issue may mean new home construction in the subdivision might not happen before the first of the year.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the town announced it had sent out requests for qualifications to engineering firms to fix its sinkhole problem near the Dollar General Store at North Ridge Village.
At its May 7, 2018, meeting, the Albion Town Council heard from Street Superintendent Brian Stimpson about a sinkhole which had formed north of the Dollar General store on the town’s north side due to problems with a drainage tile.
When local contractors were contacted in late-April/early-May of last year, they said the proximity of a 12-inch water main to the site made it too risky to consider. Because the storm drain tile is built lower to the ground than the water main, any digging to get at the drain could cause shifting in the sand the water line is packed into. If the sand bed the water line is rested on is disturbed, the pressured water line could shift and potentially burst.
The next step was to hire a company that could snake a video camera from a manhole to the area that is sinking, approximately 300 feet away. During the council’s meeting Aug. 14, 2018, the council saw photographs that showed Stimpson had been correct — the problem was caused at the seams of where the drainage tile pipes were brought together.
The gaps in the seams are sucking dirt, sand and debris into the tile, literally sucking away the soil from above.
Stimpson said it appears the tile was not properly bedded when it was originally installed.
Unsuccessful in getting bids to fix the project without detailed drawings, the town has advertised for engineering firms to come up with such drawings.
Prospective engineering firms will have until Friday to submit their qualifications.
“We’re going to grade them on their qualifications,” Town Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said.
Wynn said negotiations would begin with the highest-graded firm at that point on the cost of providing such drawings. If a deal is not reached, the town would then negotiate with the engineering firm that graded second highest.
