KENDALLVILLE — Cabins will be coming to the campgrounds at Bixler Lake Park later this year as Kendallville continues to see increasing use of its camping facilities in recent years.
The Kendallville Parks department plans to install cabins at the park’s campground as a way to help attract new demographics to the park and build on the momentum and enthusiasm for camping that the city’s seen.
Bixler Lake’s campground has seen a steady increase in usage in the last few years. The campground’s annual income jumped from $60,320.68 in 2020 to $72,521.68 in 2021, an increase of more than 20%.
The park saw less than $40,000 in camping income prior to 2017, so the year-to-year increase has been both recent and impactful.
Dawn McGahen, director of the parks department, said much of the recent bump was due to the pandemic and people wanting safe lodging.
“When COVID shut things down, people still wanted to go out and have a vacation,” she said. “The first year of the pandemic was a record-breaking year for us and even last year we did great as well.”
Another thing she points to for the increased usage is the efforts they have made to promote the campground and the park as a whole. She said the parks department has done lots of promotions on social media, on their website and through word-of-mouth.
There are many people who would like to camp out at the park year round and people will also stay at the campground when the different festivals are happening in the city.
The booming recreation schedule at the Kendallville Outdoor Sports Complex, which hosts numerous youth sports tournaments throughout the warm months, has also been a contributor.
“People also use the campground for baseball and softball tournaments happening in town,” she said. “It has a beautiful setting and we hope to continue growing our campground.”
Bixler Lake is central to many different amenities in the region. It’s home to multiple lakes, lots of festivals, sporting events and different beaches along the the region’s different lakes.
The park also has trails they can walk along and offer kayak rentals. She noted that the lake is clean for people to swim in and they test the lake water weekly.
The park recently brought in disc golf course into the park this past year. She said the game will attract people to Bixler Lake as far as Elkhart and Ohio.
She is hopeful that the new cabins will arrive at some point this year in time for the spring and summer.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe noted in her State of the City address Tuesday night that getting some cabins installed and operating at the campground was one of her goals for the city in 2022.
“They take about six weeks to build and we hope they would arrive in about four to six weeks after that,” she said.
The cabins will be 14 by 20 feet and will include full-size beds along with bunk beds for children, a mini fridge, ceiling fan, overhang porch area and a set of chairs and a table.
She said they have gotten calls from people in prior years about whether they have cabins and the park felt that some families don’t want to invest in a camper and just want to be able to have fun for a weekend.
The parks department is hoping to get a skate park put in Kendallville that they say would help attract people to the campground, upgrade the electrical system for RVs and have both water and sewer lines running through the campground. The park only has water lines currently.
Those would be the latest improvements after the city made wi-fi upgrades for the campground this past year.
“The newer RVs have more amenities and we need more powerful electrical systems to handle them,” she said. “We also had the IT person for the city install internet at the campground so we can accept credit card payments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.