KENDALLVILLE — Not a single house has been built yet in a new 70-unit subdivision at Sherman Street and Waits Road, but it’s not too early to figure out how much tax revenue those homes could generate for local governments.
There are no inevitabilities in life except death and taxes, and new homes mean a new source of tax revenue for local governments serving the development.
On Wednesday, developer BST Capital LLC announced its intention to buy the 35.6 acre lot across from South Side Elementary from East Noble and will divvy up the land to plat 70 new residential lots, 56 single-family homes and 14 retirement-style villas.
Developer Brad Griffith said he expected construction costs for models in the new subdivision to go between $150,000 and $250,000 based on lot size and some building specifications that would be put into place.
It wasn’t clear whether that figure included the price of the lot itself, but for this exercise, we’ll assume the $150,000-$250,000 is all-inclusive.
Assessed value
First off, how much value do those homes add to the city?
If all 70 homes were valued at $150,000, that would increase the city’s assessed valuation by $10.5 million when fully built out. If it were all $250,000 homes, the total would be $17.5 million added to the city’s total value.
Since it’s likely it will be a mix, at this point all we can say is that the maximum impact could be somewhere between $10.5 million and $17.5 million.
The city’s total assessed value in 2020 is just over $400 million, meaning the subdivision could represent 2.6% to 4.4% of the total current value of the city’s property.
Why does that matter? Tax rates are determined based on the levy — the amount of taxes governments need to raise to fund services — divided by the total assessed value within that government unit’s boundaries. That gives you the tax rate you’ll have to pay for the year.
Growing assessed value is one of the best ways to reduce tax rates, as long as growth in values isn’t outpaced by growth in spending. That’s part of the reason why an area like Rome City, with numerous high-dollar lake houses, has a much smaller tax rate than other towns like Albion or Avilla.
Increasing assessed value is a good way to push tax rates down a little bit, but rates aren’t dollar values, so what is the bottom-line cost to homeowners who might build there?
Tax calculations
Although the land is not currently within the city limits, officials indicated that it will be annexed in, making it part of the Kendallville-Allen Township tax district, which has a 2020 tax rate of 2.7466%.
Since the new development would be homes, they’ll be eligible for homestead deductions, assuming everyone moving in is using the house as their primary residence. Those deductions help push down the tax bill for homeowners by reducing the taxable value.
The homestead deduction comes in two parts. The first part is the lesser of 60% of the property value or $45,000 flat. Since all of these homes are a little pricier, they’d all qualify for the $45,000 initial deduction.
Next, there’s a supplemental deduction, which deducts another 35% of the remainder (for houses under $600,000, which all of these are).
Lastly, there is a small $3,000 deduction for people with a mortgage — we’ll assume all of the buyers in this area will need to borrow in order to buy.
(There is also another deduction available for people 65 and over, but the rules are more complex. Although there are some retirement-style villas planned for the Sherman Street subdivision, for this exercise we’ll assume none will receive that extra deduction.)
Crunching all those numbers, a $150,000 house would have a taxable value of $65,250; a $200,000 has a taxable value of $97,750; and a $250,000 house is taxed at $130,250.
Now, we’ll take those deducted values and multiple by the tax rate of 2.7466% to give tax bills of $1,792, $2,685 and $3,577, respectively.
But hold on, because that’s not the end of line.
Tax caps
Anyone familiar with property taxes in Indiana knows that the state enacted tax caps, which limit the maximum property tax bill a person can pay.
Those taxes are capped at 1% of the original assessed value for homesteads, 2% for second homes, rentals and farmland and 3% for commercial and industrial property.
So 1% of the value on homes at $150,000, $200,000 and $250,000 would be $1,500, $2,000 and $2,500, respectively. With tax bills of $1,792, $2,685 and $3,577 that exceed those 1% ceilings, these properties would be “capped out,” so the homeowner wouldn’t pay the excess.
But, since nothing is ever easy, there’s one more step in the process for this particular case.
Since the land is located in Kendallville and falls within East Noble’s boundaries, property owners are paying on debt for the new East Noble Middle School property.
Since that project was approved via referendum in order to bond for the money needed, the tax rates for the middle school debt is “tax cap exempt,” meaning people have to pay it even if their property has hit the tax cap.
That individual debt rate is .2451% in 2020, equating to $160, $240 and $319 for our three different price ranges.
So, for the final tally:• The $150,000 house would have a tax bill of $1,792, capped at $1,500, plus $160 for the ENMS debt for a final total of $1,660
• The $200,000 house would have a tax bill of $2,685, capped at $2,000, plus $240 for the ENMS debt for a final total of $2,240
• The $250,000 house would have a tax bill of $3,577, capped at $2,500, plus $319 for the ENMS debt for a final total of $2,819.
If every house is valued at $150,000, the total tax collections would be $116,200 annually or up to $197,330 if every house was valued at $250,000.
Kendallville’s proportion of the tax rate is about 45% in 2020, meaning the city specifically could expect to collect $52,290-$88,799 from a fully built-out subdivision.
Circuit breaker
Because properties would cap out at 1%, the excess money that is not collected is called the “circuit breaker.”
Since the properties cap and the excess money is not collected, all of the overlapping government units — county, city, school, township, library, solid waste district — undercollect their expected value.
They expect to collect it, and taxes are calculated as if they would collect it, but they don’t actually get it. Those circuit breaker values are $132 for the $150,000 home, $445 for the $200,000 home and $758 for the $250,000 home.
Therefore, the circuit breaker loss from the 70 homes could be estimated to be as little as $9,240 if every house is $150,000, up to $53,060 if every house is $250,000.
In practice, the more expensive the houses, the more circuit breaker loss local governments will incur.
Although a $250,000 house is only 66% pricier than a $150,000, the tax cap loss is 474% greater for the more expensive house, meaning the city, school and other governments will miss out on a larger share of tax dollars as the home value inflates.
Impact study
While Kendallville might receive $55,000-$89,000 in new taxes once the subdivision is built out, the city also assumes some cost.
Homes need water and sewer service, they require streets and need police and fire coverage. All of those are shared costs with everyone else in the city, but leaders need to consider capacity when adding 70 new homes.
In order to estimate those long-term costs, the city will complete a financial impact study, an analysis that is done for any type of major development or annexation, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
“We’ll have to look at (the costs). We have to put out a financial impact study,” Handshoe said. “It was done for Orchard Place and all the others.”
While 70 homes may not require the city to add another police office or another firefighter, one area that definitely needs to be considered is road maintenance, the mayor said.
Initially the roads will be new and in perfect condition, but over time they’ll need maintenance and in 20-25 years will probably need more significant, costlier repairs.
Still, the new development is expected to have a positive tax impact for the city, Handshoe said.
While the property tax impact may not be huge, residents who move in and work also generate income taxes, which benefits the county and the city, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.