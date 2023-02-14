KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville and Kraft have had a long and amiable relationship, but even the best relationships can benefit from a bit of counseling.
The U.S. Environment Protection Agency is now serving in the role of mediator, stepping in to try to get both sides to fix a wastewater issue that needs more immediate attention than it’s been getting.
In an interview with The News Sun last week, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said the recent due of agreed orders issues by the EPA alleging Clean Water Act violations and ordering corrective measures have been a wake up call to get more serious.
“I think it has got everyone’s attention that ‘Let’s do something,’” Handshoe said.
The EPA has hit both sides with violations regarding nutrient-rich effluent coming from the Kraft plant on Ohio Street, sugary sewage as a byproduct from its caramel and marshmallow manufacturing.
Kraft is primarily facing charges that it is sending too much and too concentrated discharge to the city, while Kendallville is under scrutiny because its inability to handle that load and treat it properly is causing discharge violations at the end of the process.
The discharge puts Kendallville in a sticky situation, literally, as the material entering the wastewater plant is significantly harder to break down and treat as compared to typical wastewater from toilets, sinks and showers.
As sugars are a basic building block for organic life to digest to create energy, the plants “bugs,” helpful bacteria that eats and cleanses the pollutants during wastewater treatment, ultimately end up gorging themselves on the rich material.
That supercharges growth and causes reproduction, but what can happen is that the rapid growth can suck all of the oxygen out of the treatment tanks and then lead to mass death of the bugs, which then disrupts normal functioning of the treatment plant.
Remember the sewage smell that permeated the city in summer 2022? That was an example of that process playing out in real time.
Kendallville’s wastewater staff has taken on the Herculean task of trying to keep everything in balance and spent heavily supplementing the plant with chemicals. That was part of the reason why Kendallville recently had to up its sewage rates because its cash balances began to dwindle and why a “large industrial user,” Kraft, had agreed to pick up most of the tab to cover for the chemicals that are being used to treat its effluent.
At the core of the problem is that Kraft has grown and grown much more and much faster than it or the city had anticipated when it designed the new treatment plant, which opened in 2018.
“We have other industrial users and we have all of our homes, and the plant was built to take increased capacity. I just don’t think anyone envisioned the capacity would have grown this fast,” Handshoe said.
According to the EPA, there were 71 days when Kraft alone exceeded the plant’s daily capacity of 10,796 pounds. Even if no one turned on a faucet or flushed a toilet anywhere in the city for a full 24 hours, the plant still would have been overwhelmed.
One of the counts charged by the EPA against Kendallville was that it did not utilize its own enforcement mechanisms when exceedences happened.
Handshoe acknowledges that the city has always tried to work cooperatively and manage problems without having to bite down, but the EPA orders have made it clear the city will need to be tougher.
“That’s definitely something that we’re working on that we wouldn’t be as patient going forward. We can’t,” Handshoe said.
Still, the relationship between city and industry remains strong, communicative and cooperative, Handshoe said.
The EPA is shoving the partners toward more aggressive pretreatment of sewage, so that the Kraft effluent is more manageable by the time it hits the city’s wastewater plant, so there are ongoing discussions about how the two sides can work together to make that happen.
Handshoe also said there’s been some discussion about possibly expanding the plant again to increase its capacity. Part of the former McCray Refrigerator factory property was specifically reserved in case of needed wastewater expansion, so the city would have space to grow.
While the mayor doesn’t want to necessarily put that burden on all users — the city bonded in 2016 to fund the plant expansion and had to hike sewage fees to pay for it — there are ongoing discussions about whether Kraft could pay for some or even most of a future expansion to help handle its capacity.
That last thing Handshoe wants is for the working relationship to go rotten, she said. If Kraft were to shut down or pull out of a Kendallville it would be a massive economic blow to the city.
“I consider every industry loss huge for the community and I’ve been through several of them, but in Kraft’s case, for over 85 years and the history they’ve had in the community and all the way back to the dairy and bringing the milk in for caramels, and a lot of families have retired from there and they’ve provided a good retirement for a lot of people and we’d hate to lose any industry like that,” Handshoe said. “And for years and years we’ve had great leaders come out of there. We’ve had some really leaders either who have come back or while they were here and really ingratiated themselves to the community. Good people. It’s been a good business.”
Likewise, the mayor wants to see the problems fixed as much as anyone, because Kraft is a good partner and a longtime economic boon to the city and she doesn’t want that reputation to tarnish.
That being said, the issues will need to get fixed. The maximum threatened fine is nearly $60,000 per day and neither side wants to get dinged with that.
Handshoe said she expects the city will be able to adequately address the EPA’s concerns and avoid a fine.
The separate orders set multiple deadlines for this spring as well as longer deadlines into 2024 for construction if Kraft needs to build in order to help ameliorate the problems.
“We’re doing everything in our power to correct this deficiency and to make it a positive ending for both, the city and Kraft, that they don’t decide this isn’t worth it and we’re going to go elsewhere to do business,” Handshoe said.
