KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville will have someone new watching over its streets and their maintenance, as Mayor Suzanne Handshoe appointed Brian Strange to take over as the new superintendent.
The mayor announced the appointment of Strange, who has worked for the city's water department, as the new street department head.
Strange replaces Ryan Alwine, who stepped back from the position in order to take a different job as the parks facilities manage, Handshoe said. Alwine will remain the cemetery superintendent in addition to the new job.
He served in roles as the street and cemetery superintendents for the last 12 years, the mayor said.
The street department is tasked with road maintenance as well as other maintenance duties around the city. Those roles include fixing potholes, filling cracks and other in-house road repair; snow plowing and removal in the winter; tree and limb removal; leaf pickup and road sign maintenance among other tasks.
