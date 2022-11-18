AVILLA — Town of Avilla employees will be getting 5% raises next year, following a 2-1 vote of the Avilla Town Council Wednesday evening.
The vote came after a long discussion.
Councilmen Paul Shepherd and Phil Puckett voted in favor of the raises.
Shepherd said with high inflation and low unemployment, he was concerned that doing anything less could result in workers leaving town employment.
“My minimum would be 5% for everybody,” Shepherd said. “You could lose employees.”
“I agree with that 5% raise for all employees,” Puckett said.
Councilman Bill Krock provided the dissenting vote. He cited the additional $100,000 the town had committed to providing health insurance to its employees as an overall budget concern.
He also pointed to a recently instituted policy which pays one employee from each department $100 per week to be on-call.
To date, the on-call payments to employees have ranged from $800 to $3,000.
Krock recommended that employees who benefit from the on-call pay receive a 4% wage increase, with the rest of the town employees receiving a 6% increase.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council tabled a request for a series of tax abatements for Wick Fab for new equipment.
No one from the company appeared at the meeting, and town attorney Seth Tipton recommended the council not vote on the issue.
Wick Fab had sought three abatements, with two involving lesser dollar amounts and a three-year abatement. The largest purchase, for a piece of machinery valued at $98,000, was set for a vote on a five-year abatement.
• Krock once again brought up his desire to have an Avilla police car patrolling in the early morning hours when children are going to school.
“There should be an officer on duty,” Krock said in questioning Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills. “What do we do? How do we go about covering it?”
Wills pointed out that less than 1% of his department’s call for service occur between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.
He said if the council wanted the walk-to-school hours covered, it should consider hiring a seventh officer.
Avilla hasn’t seen a force increase since a sixth officer was added 18 years ago, Wills said.
“I’m not willing to discuss adding a police officer tonight,” Puckett said.
• Avilla Utility Department Superintendent Brian Carroll reported that he hoped the last leaf pick-up date would be Nov. 30 — hopefully.
• The council gave its permission for state Rep. Ben Smaltz to hold a public availability session in the conference room at the Avilla Town Hall from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, so constituents could voice concerns or request help from their elected representative.
• Former Town Manager Bill Ley was appointed by the council to the Avilla Board of Zoning Appeals.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said. He knows the town. He knows the zoning.”
The recent departure of a BZA member left the town with only two people on that board. The town needed to have at least three to form a quorum so it could do business.
The BZA will now consist of Jonathan Miller, Kevin Kelly and Ley, with two vacant seats.
According to Woenker, the town also has one vacancy on both its plan and redevelopment commissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.