KENDALLVILLE — COVID-19 has caused enough cancellations of local events, but Kendallville’s downtown construction work is also playing a part.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville Board of Works considered a street closure request for this year’s Food Truck Friday events hosted by the Noble County Young Professionals Network.
Last year, the YPN hosted two events that were massively popular, drawing hundreds to Main Street for artisan eats and live entertainment. This year, the group had planned to try to do three Friday events, but COVID-19 had put an early damper on the summer event schedule.
Resigned to two events, the YPN requested dates for Aug. 7 and Oct. 2 on Main Street, but board of works members had a some additional concerns, not due to COVID-19 but due to the current state of the downtown.
Streetscape work has progressed rapidly and most of the downtown sidewalks are in, but one aspect of the downtown project that’s not done is the downtown electrical upgrades. The YPN had specifically noted electrical hookups would be needed for the live entertainment and potentially for visiting vendors.
City engineer Scott Derby noted he wasn’t convinced that electrical work would be completed by August, which could create complications.
Downtown sidewalks also will likely continue to have holes for the foreseeable future, because new trees that are going in won’t be planted until later in the fall.
With those potential complications in mind, board of works members Jim Dazey, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Don Gura approved both dates, but said they would reach back out to the YPN to inform the group of the potential roadblocks.
Later Tuesday, after being notified of complications, the YPN decided to call off the Aug. 7 date on the expectation downtown won’t be quite ready.
After a big year in 2019 with several widely successful events including the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival, Food Truck Fridays and the Kendallville Car Show, 2020 has been a different story.
The fairy festival was called off early in the season due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time and the virus has put a damper on the plans for the food truck gatherings.
On a positive note, however, organizers of the Kendallville Car Show are still moving forward with plans for their event in September, with more blocks being opened up for vehicles and plans for a motorcycle display section for the first time.
The downtown Vintage Market on Kendallville Apple Festival weekend is also currently a go for the time being, so the city may still capture a few later-season events this fall.
The approximately $1.5 million streetscape project has been years in the making and after several delays trying to get a $600,000 state grant to fund the project, Kendallville finally secured that money last fall and was able to finally start construction this year.
Kendallville leaders hope that the rejuvenated downtown corridor will not only make Main Street more attractive to business ventures, but also to serve as a fresh and modern backdrop to host large events throughout the year.
