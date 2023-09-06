LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County REMC has raised more than $662,000 for local nonprofit organizations through their Operation Round Up since 2002.
In addition, several local organizations have recently received funding from the REMC.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 2:37 am
Reason 4 Hope Inc. received $1,500. The money will go towards backpacks and school supplies. The supplies will be distributed at their summer block parties. Reason 4 Hope plans on assisting around 600 students from all three LaGrange County schools.
The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana also received $1,500 from the REMC. The funds will be used to assist low-income families and help support the Girl Scouts Leadership Experience. The GSLE builds skills in STEM, the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship.
McMillen Health would receive $2,500 to proctor 10 preventative health education classes to local youth, age K-12. The program’s objectives are to help the youth develop knowledge, positive attitudes and skills towards making healthy decisions. The goal is to facilitate a healthy transition to adulthood.
Another recipient of funding from the REMC was Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. The organization would receive $2,000 to go towards the processing of approximately 1,500 pounds of large game and livestock that’s been donated. The food will be distributed to local agencies fighting hunger.
Operation Round Up allows customers of the REMC to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. The extra cents are sent into a pool which is collected and then redistributed to local organizations.
The REMC accepts applications for funding for organizations. Applications are available on the REMC’s website and can be printed out. Applications are due by Monday, October 2.
Visit the REMC’s website for more information at lagrangeremc.com.
