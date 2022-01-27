ALBION — A Kendallville man became the first in Noble County charged under a new law authored by state Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, regarding repeat resisting law enforcement charges.
The bill signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 26, 2021, elevated resisting arrest with a motor vehicle to a Level 5 felony if the person has a previous conviction for that offense, which is normally a Level 6 felony.
Gavin W. Renkenberger, 32, of the 200 block of Cherry Street, was arrested early Wednesday morning by Kendallville police on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
He was booked into the Noble County Jail.
At his initial court appearance Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court, Judge Michael Kramer ordered Renkenberger held on $25,000 bond.
The presumptive bond on a Level 5 felony is $10,000, but Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery argued for the $25,000 amount, citing Renkenberger’s past history and the danger his pursuits posed to the community.
“The thing that concern me most is the safety of the general public,” Kramer said.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a sentencing range of six months to 2 1/2 years.
Renkenberger pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle following an incident in the summer of 2016.
Abbott had introduced the legislation increasing the penalty for a second resisting with a vehicle charge in January of last year.
As the bill weaved its way through committee, Mowery and Noble County Sheriff Max Weber had provided testimony.
“Mr. Renkenberger is exactly the type of offender that law enforcement had in mind when we first approached our area legislators to discuss the penalties for using a vehicle to flee from police,” Mowery said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “It is very satisfying to know that the State now has the ability to file a higher level charge in an instance such as this; where Mr. Renkenberger has demonstrated his repeated willingness endanger the public by fleeing in a vehicle from police.”
Renkenberger has an active case on a possession of methamphetamine charge, a Level 6 felony, which was filed on Sept. 7, 2021. He had a court appearance in Noble Superior Court 1 on Tuesday at which a public defender was appointed to his case.
Approximately 12 hours later, Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Brody Fretz attempted to stop a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by Renkenberger for an improper left turn at the intersection of Dowling and East North streets shortly after midnight. Fretz activated his emergency lights but Renkenberger continued on, eventually turning onto North Allen Chapel Road.
Court documents allege Rensberger stopped his vehicle in the 900 block of North Allen Chapel and fled on foot. He ran to an outbuilding and was apprehended inside after refusing commands to surrender himself.
The affidavit for probable cause filed in the case said a search of the Buick by Kendallville Patrolman Blake Kugler led to the discovery of a small plastic container with a white crystal substance in the center console. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. The container and methamphetamine/fentanyl had an aggregate weight of 3.44 grams.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the prior resisting case, Renkenberger was driving a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville north on Oak Street in Kendallville on July 13, 2016, when he passed a Kendallville officer in his patrol car at the intersection of Oak and Iddings streets. The officer said the speed of the Pontiac was unreasonable.
The officer turned onto Oak Street to follow and activated his emergency lights and then the siren. The affidavit said Renkenberger’s vehicle appear to pick up speed and he drove through the stop sign at Oak and Diamond streets, then disregarded six more stop signs, the last being at the intersection of Richmond Street and Park Avenue.
The Pontiac crashed in the 100 block of North Park Avenue.
Renkenberger then fled on foot.
He was eventually arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
According to the court website public.courts.in.gov, Renkenberger pleaded guilty to the resisting and OWI-endangerment charges on Dec. 13, 2016, in Noble Superior Court 1. Renkenberger was ordered to serve 363 days on probation and was given credit for two days time served in the Noble County Jail.
He had pleaded guilty to a possession of methamphetamine charge on Oct. 29, 2018, relating to an incident in July 2017.
On Oct. 29, 2018, a probation violation was filed and Renkenberger was ordered to serve six months in the Noble County Jail.
On March 28, 2019, a community corrections violation was filed and a warrant issued for Renkenberger’s arrest. He remained in custody until a court hearing held in May. At that time, it was determined Renkenberger had served the term relating to his original sentence, and he was released.
