ALBION — It took three doses of an anti-overdose medication, but Kendallville police were able to bring around a Sturgis, Michigan, man, who was subsequently arrested last weekend.
Stephen R. Bir, 43, of the 200 block of South Nottawa, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, police responded to a report of a drug overdose at a hotel located at 621 Professional Way, Kendallville, earlier Saturday morning.
Officer Dakota Dellahan said when he arrived in the room, Bir was verbally unresponsive with labored breathing. Court records said, “The defendant was given three doses of Narcan before becoming responsive.”
Narcan is used to counteract the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose.
Items found in plain view in the room — a clear Zip-lock bag, a clear glass smoking device and a clear and green glass smoking device containing a liquid — field-tested positive for methamphetamine, police allege. A clear Zip-lock bag with a white crystal-like substance field-tested positive for fentanyl.
According to the United State Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin according to the DEA’s website.
Drugs.com reports that a lethal dose of fentanyl is 2-3 milligrams, or approximately 0.002-0.003 grams.
During an initial court appearance Monday, Bir said he would hire his own attorney. Senior Judge George Brown set Bir’s bond at $5,000.
Bir’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. in Noble Superior Court I.
