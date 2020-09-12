Passing a high school equivalency exam can open doors to going to college, starting a career or just having more opportunities to provide for a family.
Now, the Impact Institute has made it easier for adults seeking to take the next step with their education by making the exam fee for a high school equivalency test free.
Caroline Foster, assistant adult education director at Impact, said it has used CARES Act funding in accordance with the Department of Workforce Development to waive the fees for the test for adult students.
The fee to sit for the exam is normally $95, Foster said.
This is an important change, Foster said, because many adult students who pursue the high school equivalency are also looking to make more money with a better job in the future.
“A lot of students don’t want that financial hardship for their families,” Foster said.
Opportunities can open up for students who pass the high school equivalency exam, too, because many jobs require a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent, and it can allow students to go on to college if they choose.
Some colleges, Foster said, offer scholarships only for students who have high school equivalency, lessening the financial burden on those students and their families even more.
Plus, according to the Impact Institute, earning the a high school diploma or passing the equivalency exam can net someone up to $10,000 more per year in wages.
To be able to take the high school equivalency exam at Impact, students have to take 12 hours of classes covering social studies, math, science, language reading and language writing and take a readiness exam.
Impact Institute has locations in DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
Other adult education services Impact offers include adult basic education, literacy services, English language acquisition, occupational skills training and college and career prep.
To ask about earning a high school equivalency, call Impact at 349-0250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.