TOPEKA — The theme for the Topeka Area Historical Society’s January meeting will be “Memorable Moments in Topeka History.”
The program will include a PowerPoint presentation with over 70 slides and dozens of vintage photographs. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 18, in the Community Room of the Topeka Branch Library. The meeting begins at 6:30 pm. There is no charge to attend the meeting and the public is invited to attend.
“Topeka has such an amazing history,” says Harold Gingerich Topeka Area Historical Society president. “We have so many pictures from the past, including ones of the 1910 state championship football team and of the railroad viaduct being constructed in 1913. I have also discovered old newsreel footage of Bryan Price, Topeka High School Class of 1908, being sworn in as the director of the World War II Office of Censorship. Plus, we have home movies of the 1958 fatal train crash on State Road 5. I think people are really going to enjoy taking a walk back in time.”
Formed in 1988, the Topeka Area Historical Society maintains and operates The Depot Museum on South Main Street in Topeka. The Depot is open to the public during the summer months. The group also holds bi-monthly public meetings and publishes quarterly newsletters. Past newsletters can be viewed on the group’s website by going to www.topekahistoricalsociety.com. You can also visit them on Facebook.
For more information call 499-0126.
