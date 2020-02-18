LAGRANGE —A new local agribusiness that was set to start producing pellet-sized horse feed from large bales of hay went up in flames Tuesday morning.
After fire destroyed the building the owner is left to rebuild.
The fire apparently broke out about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at Farmers Custom Pellet Milling, 0050 S. C.R. 375W. The building and its contents were destroyed. The business’s owner, Sam Schrock, was not available for comment.
According to firefighters, the fire apparently started in the west end of the building, where more than three semi loads of fresh hay had been stored. A hard, cold west wind quickly pushed the fire through the 230-foot structure and out its east side.
LaGrange Capt. Matt Huffman said shortly after the first firefighters from LaGrange and Shipshewana arrived on the scene, flames moved quickly from the center of the building to its east end, and then started shooting out the building toward a road more than 50 feet away.
“It was like watching a blowtorch,” he said. “There was a fireball out of the east end of this building two-thirds of the way to the road.”
Topeka and Howe firefighters joined the firefight on the ground. Huffman put out a call for a tanker task force, asking area fire departments to send tanker trucks to LaGrange to help shuttle water from a hydrant on Townline Road to the fire scene nearly 4 miles to the west.
It took firefighters about four hours to get the fire under control. Once the fire was out, a large excavator moved in and started knocking down large, smoldering stacks of hay for firefighters to soak down. As many as 60 firefighters were on the scene of the fire.
Huffman said a crew from LaGrange and Shipshewana remained on the scene through Tuesday afternoon.
A State Fire Marshal’s investigator was on scene by 10 a.m. No official cause for the fire has been released.
Schrock was leasing the building from its owner, Wayne Yoder. Yoder operated a custom wood working shop in the building for two decades before deciding to retire and rent the building to Schrock. Yoder said Schrock told him Tuesday morning that he plans to rebuild his fledgling business.
