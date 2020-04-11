ROME CITY — A former East Noble athletic director is set to receive another national honor in December. And this is the big one.
Thomas (T.C.) Crist, who was at the helm for some of East Noble’s greatest successes in the athletic arena from 1976-2001, will be one of seven inductees into the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame late this year in Tampa, Florida.
Crist received word of the honor in mid-February.
According to NIAAA literature, the Hall of Fame induction is the highest an athletic administrator can receive from the NIAAA accomplishments at the local, state and national level.
“I was overwhelmed,” Crist said.
Crist chaired the NIAAA membership committee from 1983-88, receiving a special commendation for his years of service on that committee in 1989. During his tenure, membership nearly doubled from 2,500 to 4,800.
He also received the NIAAA’s Distinguished Service Award and from 1991-93 served on the organization’s Board of Directors.
The National Federation of State High School Associations gave its Citation award to Crist in 1997.
Crist has been honored numerous times by the Indiana Interscholastic Administrators Association, serving as president of that group from 1980-81. He was named the District 2 Athletic Director of the Year for the 1982-83 school year, and received the Charles Maas Distinguished Service Award in 1989.
Crist credited the administrations at Garrett and East Noble with allowing him to get involved in state and national-level organizations.
Crist graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne in 1959. He received his bachelor’s of science from Purdue University in 1967, and his master’s from that school in 1968.
He cut his teeth as an athletic director during a seven-year stint at Garrett.
While overseeing the athletic programs at Garrett, he initiated the girls sports of volleyball, basketball and track, and the boys sport of wrestling.
“My time at Garrett was sensational,” Crist said. “I had a good time.”
While at Garrett, then-Columbia City High School Athletic Director Tom Rethlake encouraged Crist to get involved at the state and national levels of athletic administration.
But it was at East Noble that he truly excelled.
“I was pretty lucky,” Crist said. “I had great coaches. I really appreciate the help of the coaches. When you surround yourself with good people it makes you look pretty good.”
While at East Noble, Crist accepted leadership positions in several area, state and national-level organizations.
During his tenure in Kendallville, Crist initiated boys and girls swimming and soccer. He chaired the Northeast Indiana Athletic Conference from 1983-85, and chaired the committee which formed the Northeast Hoosier Conference in 1989.
Crist chaired the NHC from 1989-1998.
In a nomination letter for the Hall of Fame award, former Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Bob Gardner lauded Crist.
“During my 15 years of service with the Indiana High School Athletic Association, I had many occasions to work closely with Tom Crist,” Gardner’s wrote. “I came to know him well and trust him completely. His word was always good. Tom became one of the people I consulted as Commissioner when facing difficult decisions. His advice was well-thought out and helpful.”
“Tom possesses the highest degree of honesty and integrity,” retired NIAAA Executive Director Bruce Whitehead wrote in his nomination letter. “It is never about Tom, but about the greater good for others. He has always been a selfless and tireless worker.
“Most compelling is that Tom Crist never wanted any credit for what he did. He would prefer credit for any successful accomplishments he has participated in be given to others. Tom was about helping his colleagues, not adding to his resume. I find that very refreshing in today’s world.”
Crist also chaired East Noble’s first drug free committee, which set the curriculum for all students in grades K-12.
“It wasn’t just me,” Crist insisted.
Crist said a good athletic director “needs to be involved in the community. It wasn’t to coach. My philosophy was to let them coach. You need to set the attitude of the sports (department). He needs to be accessible.”
Crist said he was able to sell the community on the importance of sports, and the community responded.
Crist credited former East Noble Principal Rich Anderson for his continuous support of the athletic department and Crist’s efforts, as well as the role played by his longtime former department secretary, Chris Slusher.
“She played large part in the success we had,” Crist said of Slusher.
His biggest supporter may well have been his wife Shirley, who put up with his long hours.
“My wife helped me through school (at Purdue),” Crist said. “I couldn’t have done anything without her support.”
