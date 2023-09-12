Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Saturday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Chelsea D. Adams, 25, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Adams was held on $2,500 bond.
Dylan J. Gray, 23, of the 3900 block of Hollopeter Road, Huntertown, was booked at 10:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Corey D. Hiner, 47, of the 500 block of Park Terrace Boulevard, Columbia City, was booked at 9:31 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Whitney V. Keck, 35, of the 400 block of East U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Keck was held on $2,500 bond.
Juan Quinones Jr., 42, of the 700 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level 0f 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
Blake A. Stanley, 19, of the 700 block of West Center Drive, Albion, was booked at 9:08 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Scott A Merrill, 26, of the 5900 block of Horseshoe Bend, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level 0f 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Merrill was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeff J. Messer, 42, of the 00 block of East C.R. 1050N, Rome City, was arrested at 10 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Messer was held on $2,500 bond.
Herbert L. Moore, 42, of the 8500 block of Lakeside Drive, Fort Wayne, was served three warrants charging Class A misdemeanors while already in jail. No further charging information provided. Moore was held without bond.
Arthur W. Stacy, 46, of the 400 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. Stacy was held without bond.
