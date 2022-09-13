LAGRANGE — A large crowd of North and South Twin Lake homeowners filled the Commissioner’s Chamber Monday morning to throw their support behind the engineers and general manager of the LaGrange County Regional Utilities District as they appeared before the LaGrange County Council members Monday morning and asked them to reconsider a request to fund a $1.5 million request that would help LCRUD provide sanitary sewer service to residents of North and South Twin Lakes, as well as homeowners along Pigeon Lake.
LCRUD’s General Manager Adam Sams appeared before the council in April, asking the council members to appropriate $1.5 million from the county American Rescue Plan funds to the utility district to be used to extend the county’s sewer service from Howe to homes located on North and South Twin lakes, and Pigeon Lake. That project would provide sanitary sewer service to the last unserviced lake community left in the county not serviced by an LCRUD sewer system.
But the council surprised Sams in April when its members opted instead to provide the utility district with less than half the requested amount, earmarking only about $660,000 for the project. Sams said without the full $1.5 million it requested from the county, the utility district would have to charge homeowners in the proposed project area more than $100 a month once the project is completed, more than it currently charges other utility customers.
Kenneth Jones, president of Jones Petrie Rafinski, the project’s engineers said the project became even more complicated as preliminary bids came in well over budget, more than $5 million above the estimated cost. That forced LCRUD to reject all those bids and break the project into two phases it hopes will be funded, in part, by two different grants from the state’s Revolving Fund program.
But now, even that state funding, which has been reliable and used to help build every LCRUD project since 2016, is up in the air.
The sewer project, which would expand sanitary service from Howe to homes on North and South Twin lakes, as well as to homes along Pigeon Lake, was called one of the top five most important projects to come across the SRF desk this year. But despite that high rating, the SRF representatives oddly opted not to fund the LCRUD request for a grant, giving LCRUD no reason for the refusal while at the same time encouraging its representatives to continue negotiating with SFR representatives.
“This is highly unusual,” Jones said. “And we don’t know the reason for it. Usually, their level of cooperation and communication is pretty good. I think it’s really just a function of having so many projects asking for funding, so many people coming at them that they trying to sift through. We’re happy they didn’t automatically say ‘no, we’re not going to talk about it anymore.’ Instead, they said give us time to work through it, so that’s where we’re at.”
Jones said receiving the full $1.5 million from the county would go a long way toward showing the state the county’s level of commitment to seeing the project completed, and give his firm additional leverage when talking with SRF officials.
The project, as first designed, was estimated to cost nearly $12 million to build, $6 million paid for using an SFR loan, another $5 million SFR grant, and the money provided by the county. Its goal was to eliminate nearly 350 septic systems from homes near lakes, improving those watersheds, at a cost to homeowners of around $80-85 a month for service.
Now, with a $6 million funding gap, the project has been reconfigured into two phases, not one, to qualify for state funds over two different SRF fiscal periods
As now outlined, Phase I will provide service to homes on South Twin and Pigeon Lake, as well as homes on the south side of North Twin Lake. Those remaining homes along North Twin would be connected to the system in Phase II, along with area campgrounds. A proposed expansion of the Howe wastewater plant would also wait until the second phase of the project.
Council members were puzzled by the state’s lack of a response and asked the LCRUD to push hard for an explanation about the state funding. A final decision on the $1.5 million request will be decided at the council’s next meeting in October.
Construction on Phase I of the project was planned to start later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.