Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Hermilo Valencia Jr., 31, of the 400 block of West Armstrong Street, Frankfort, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class B misdemeanor. Valencia was held on $2,500 bond.
Kendal L. Askren, 27, of the 400 block of Red Oak Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; residential entry (trespassing — no intent of felony theft), a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Askren was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael R. Campbell II, 28, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on warrants charging four counts of failure to appear for court. Campbell was held without bond.
Natalie N. Fuerst, 28, of the 7600 block of South C.R. 795E, South Milford, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charge of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Fuerst was held released on her own recognizance.
Kyle J. Garrett, 34, of the 800 block of York Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Garrett was held on $750 cash bond.
Robert M. Handshoe, 32, of the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on warrants charging three counts of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Handshoe was held on $2,500 bond.
Garreth E. Castillo, 19, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Castillo was released on his own recognizance.
Joseph A. Jordan, 41, of the 57000 block of West Lake Drive, Middleburry, was booked at 9:34 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Brittney C. Kline, 19, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was booed at 7:50 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Amaury Maldonado-Martinez, 24, of the 500 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Maldonado-Martinez was released on his own recognizance.
Ana M. Meyer, 23, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Meyer was held without bond.
Tyler M. Prentice, 25, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. Prentice was held without bond.
Cameron O. Wade, 26, of the 500 block of Woodsmen Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:38 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Wade was held without bond.
Brad Weaver, 45, of the 100 block of East Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Weaver was held without bond.
James J. Whetzel, 36, of hte 1400 block of Ash Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:19 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Whetzel was released on his own recognizance.
Janay B. Yates, 48, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Yates was held on $2,500 bond.
Kristina L. McDonald, 47, of the 100 block of East Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. McDonald was held on $2,500 bond.
Austin K. Adkins, 29, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Adkins was held without bond.
Cade M. Bean, 22, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, Avilla, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Class B misdemeanors and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bean was held without bond.
Richard K. Burget, 28, of the 2800 block of South C.R. 600E, Avilla, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on five warrants charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Burget was held on $1,500 bond.
Brennan J. Dean, 40, of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Dean was held without bond.
Cory T. Gibson, 29, of the 2600 block of North C.R. 800W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brandon B. Kemplin, 35, of the 500 block of East B road Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Kemplin was also held on two warrants, charging a Level 6 felony and a Class B misdemeanor, respectively. Kemplin was held without bond.
Zachary J. North, 26, of the 3900 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. North was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Stephen, 30, of the 1500 block of Knoll Cred Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on warrants charging a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor. Stephen was held on $2,500 bond.
