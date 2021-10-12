Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, Oct. 4, through the morning of Monday, Oct. 11, according to jail records.
Kyle J. Garrett, 34, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Garrett was held without bond.
Ronald L. Stevens, 34, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, by Kendallville police on a body attachment warrant. Stevens was held on $500 cash bond.
Ian P. Young, 21, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Young was held without bond.
Abraham Avila Rivera, 23, of the 800 block of Pleasant Lane, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rivera was held on $2,500 bond.
Lacy E. Baker, 32, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Baker was held on $2,500 bond.
Shannon E. Cano, 30, of the 400 block of Sycamore Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Cano was held on $1,500 bond.
Xavier J. Ghrist, 18, of the 12100 block of Orchard Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Ghrist was held on $2,500 bond.
Tracy G. Miller, 35, of the 1700 block of East C.R. 700S, Claypool, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Amber N. Steffe, 25, of the 8100 block of Bridgeway Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Steffe was held on $2,500 bond.
Lacy E. Baker, 32, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. Baker was held on $22,500 bond.
Ryan Bazaldua, 30, of the 700 block of Fremont Road, Valparaiso, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, Class B misdemeanor. Bazaldua was held without bond.
Star N. Hearld, 35, of the 3900 block of North C.R. 550E, Columbia City, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Hearld was released on her own recognizance.
Carlos T. Monrial, 68, of the 100 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Monrial was released on his own recognizance.
Rhonda D. Moore, 41, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was booked at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Naing Naing, 50, of the 7600 block of West Melody Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Naing was held on $1,000 bond.
Ronald L. Williams, 19, of the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, Marion, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Williams was held without bond.
