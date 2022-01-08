Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Alexis N. Davidson, 39, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was booked at 3:45 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 2 felony charge.
Isaac W. Evers, 39, of the 3800 block of East C.R. 1150N, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000, a Level 6 felony. Evers was held on $2,500 bond.
Chad D. Grady, 47, of the 300 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Grady was held on $2,500 bond.
Julia R. Hartman, 56, of the 10900 block of East C.R. 450S, LaOtto, was booked at 9:39 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Debra L. Lackey, 40, of the 700 block of West Center Drive, Warsaw, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant on a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lackey was released on her own recognizance.
Jeremiah D. Lowe, 38, of the 10300 block of Monticello Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was booked at 12:42 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Danita J. Marshall, 53, of the 400 Washington Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 5:59 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Marshall was held without bond.
Daniel Martinez, 56, of the 100 block of West Foster Street, Bryan, Ohio, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Harlan R. McDaniels, 65, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. McDaniels was held without bond.
Cody H. Osborn, 36, of the 800 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 2 felony. Osborn was held without bond.
Chase E. Parsons, 19, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Parsons was released on his own recognizance.
Jonathan L. Purnell, 30, of the 2700 block of West Old Stone Road, Peru, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Purnell was held on $3,500 bond.
Reginald B. Raines, 49, of the 00 block of Gordon Street, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, was arrest at 1 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Raines was held on $2,500 bond.
Jorge I. Reyes, 24, of the 700 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Reyes was held on $1,000 bond.
Charlie C. Roark, 29, of the 300 block of Aspen Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of confinement, a Level 4 felony; domestic battery-serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Roark was held on $25,000 bond.
April L. Staton, 45, of the 100 block of Vice Boulevard, Avilla, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Staton as held on $2,500 bond.
Justin R. Terry, 37, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Terry was held without bond.
Ethan E. Utterback, 24, of the 11500 block of North C.R. 3550W, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Utterback was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael Villegas, 39, of the 100 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was booked at 4:54 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge.
Cameron O. Wade, 27, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:49 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Wade was released on his own recognizance.
