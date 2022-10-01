LAGRANGE— Twelve young ladies will be walking onto the Miss Corn School stage in October to vie to be named Miss Corn School 2022.
The contest takes place Wednesday and Thursday during LaGrange’s annual fall street festival, Corn School. This is the festival’s 116th year. Corn School kicks off this year on Tuesday and runs through Saturday Tri Kappa, LaGrange Mu Chapter, a local philanthropic sorority, is once again sponsoring the contest.
The queen contest starts on Wednesday at 8 p.m showing the talents of the 12 different contestants. The show happens in the gazebo on the LaGrange County Courthouse lawn. The first night is devoted strictly to the contest’s talent competition. Miss Corn School 2022 will be announced at the end of the second night of the competition, on Thursday. That also starts at 8 p.m.
The 12 contestants come from a variety of backgrounds and from all across the county.
Corrina Beard, the daughter of Ben and Courtney Beard, is homeschooled junior. For her talent, she will be demonstrating how to saddle a horse.
She is a member of 4-H, a 4-H junior leader, and a junior member of the Purdue Extension Board. She is sponsored by Taylor Surveying.
Kylee Waldron, sponsored by Lucy’s Vedie Twist, is a sophomore at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School and the daughter of Donnie and Sara Waldron. She will be performing a dance routine.
She is active in softball, wrestling, football managing, FCCLA, and Source of Strength. Waldron is the three-sport academic honors athlete at Lakeland and the female wrestler at the high school Lakeland. She hoped to attend college to become a physical therapist.
Jaqueline Gracia, a senior at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School is the daughter of Sergio Gracia and Hilda Garcia. Her sponsor is Beach Bodz. Her talent will be reciting a poem she has written.
Gracia is a Lakeland football manager and is active in cheer and show choir. She hopes to attend college and major in psychology with a dream of becoming a psychiatrist.
Isabella Carmona is a senior at Westview High School and the daughter of Cheryl and Ramiro Carmona. She is sponsored by Jo Jo’s Pretzels. She will recite a poem she has written.
She also volunteers gardening at the Howe Town Park, cleaning for a salon, and takes part in Big Sister/Big Brother. She holds a 3.5 GPA. Her ambition is to college to become a physical therapist assistant.
Skye Growcock, the daughter of Rex and Kathy Growcock, is a senior at Westview High School. She’s sponsored by Happiness is Ice Cream in Howe. Her talent is performing an obstacle course with her dog.
Her extracurricular activities include working at Happiness is Ice Cream in Howe and Linder’s in LaGrange, as well as cheerleading and 4-H dog club. She has ambidextrous, and she is ranked 12th in her high school class. She plans to attend IUSB and study radiology.
Ashley Emelander, a senior at Prairie Heights High School, is the daughter of Brian and Elisha Emelander. She is sponsored by Town and Country Hardware. Her talent is storytelling.
Emelander has been involved with tennis, youth group and served as a basketball manager. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and teach kindergarten.
Chloe McKee, the daughter of Bobbie McKee, is sponsored by See Me Rollin’ Ice Cream. She is a junior at Prairie Heights High School. Her talent is singing.
Her extra-curricular activities include theatre, cheer, and yearbook. As a child, she won the Little Miss Corn School Pageant. She plans to go to college and major in biology and math.
Nevaeh Hoyer, a junior at Prairie Heights High School is the daughter of Nick and Jessica Hoyer. Her sponsor is Trowbridge Farms. She will be speaking about the importance of agriculture.
Her extra-curricular activities include being part of the school yearbook, playing softball, and serving as an FFA officer. She plans to attend college to study pre-law and earn her law degree.
Carly Rasbaugh, sponsored by the Trading Post, is a senior at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, and the daughter of Michael and Julie Rasbaugh. She will give a speech during the talent portion of the contest.
Rasbaugh’s extracurricular activities include servicing as president of DECA, NHS, and FCCLA at Lakeland. She serves as a peer tutor and is a member of the school’s student council. She plans to attend college and major in psychology and Spanish.
Xiya Wines is sponsored by NJ Photography and is a freshman at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Joe Wines. Her talent is dance.
She volunteers her time by participating in Kids Against Hunger. She hopes to become a software developer specializing in video game development.
Kaylee Barger, the daughter of Tim and Angel Cleveland, is a senior at Westview High School. She will be singing during the talent competition. She is sponsored by Custom Designs by Angel.
Her extra-curricular activities include musicals, theatre, show choir, band, and youth group. She serves as the president of the International Thespian Society at Westview. She plans to study theater and library science to become a librarian.
Lexi Keener is the daughter of Anna Smith, a sophomore at Prairie Heights High School, and is sponsored by Ridenour Acres Corn Maze. Her talent is baton twirling.
Her extra-curricular activities include 4-H, volleyball, twirling, LIFE, student council, and softball. Keener wants to go to Purdue and be the Golden Girl, then to Harvard University to study medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.