ALBION — The idea was to invest a little now, and save a nice chunk of change later.
But instead of the installation of new energy efficient LED lighting at the Noble County Jail saving money, it’s struggling to offset a larger rate hike by electricity provider AEP.
In January, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber began installing LED lighting, which uses less energy than traditional fluorescent bulbs. Less energy used would result in an overall savings.
Or so the train of thought traveled.
Well, that train has hit a bump in the rails.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s bill for the first four months of 2020 is actually higher than it was for the same time frame in 2019, according to figures provided by Weber.
From January through May this year, the department has been billed $34,463 for its electricity usage, a 2.5% increase over the same period in 2019 when $33,616 was paid.
The 2020 figure was still lower than the $36,980.89 which was paid out during those same five months in 2018.
Weber has been closely monitoring the situation and contacted the county’s electric provider.
“From the conversation I have had with AEP, we incurred a 14% rate increase just after the installation of the LED bulbs,” Weber said. “We are not saving money per say in utility cost, but are saving in usage of watts. Generally speaking, we have kept our electric bill at about the same cost. Had we not changed out the bulbs to LEDs, we would have incurred a higher charge. It will be interesting to see what the June bill will be.”
Installation of the new LED bulbs was not complete until the latter part of February.
The total cost of the LED installation program was $29,291, according to Weber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.