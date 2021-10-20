EMMA — Westview Junior High School is throwing open its doors to parents of students who wish to see what a typical school is like for their child.
The school will be hosting Parent Shadow Day” on Thursday, Nov. 4. Parents will be allowed to shadow their child’s class schedule and learn more about what happens in school each day.
Information has been provided to parents at Parent/Teacher Conferences. Parents are asked to act quickly and return their RSVP form to the Westview Junior High front office by Monday, Nov. 1. Parents also may call the school’s front office to reserve their place.
Transportation to or from the school will not be provided to parents.
Westview Junior High Principal Elias Rojas said he and the staff are looking forward to providing an opportunity for parents to see their children in action.
For more information, contact Jennifer May, Westiew’s junior high guidance counselor at 768-4146.
