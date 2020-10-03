WASHINGTON — President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court had Indiana’s senior senator’s fingers all over it.
During a press conference Friday morning, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said he encouraged the president to pick the former Notre Dame Law School professor to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, on the nation’s highest court.
“I had multiple conversations with White House counsel,” Young said. “I had multiple conversations with the president as well about the qualifications of Amy Coney Barrett. She understands the role of the judge. I ardently support her nomination.
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the right person for the job. Democrats are ready to make this about anything else than her qualifications.”
Young said Democrats will criticize Barrett on three issues:
• Health care: Young said any criticisms that Barrett would work against health care don’t make sense because the judge has a special needs child who is in need of special medical care;
• Her religion: Young said Barrett is a practicing Roman Catholic, but pointed out there has never been a litmus test for religion for elected or appointed officials in the United State government;
• The precedent of having a nomination during an election year: While Democrats are calling for the process to be delayed until after the coming presidential election, Young pointed out that in the country’s history, such a nomination has already been made 15 times.
In eight of those instances, the U.S. Senate and the office of the president were controlled by the same political party. Seven of those nominations were eventually approved.
In the seven instances in which control of the senate and the presidency was split, only two of the nominees were approved.
Judges Act
Also during Friday’s press conference, Young discussed legislation he introduced to increase the number of federal court judges. Young’s Judges Act calls for a total of 65 district court judges to be added, with those judges added in 2021 and 2025. Splitting the additional judges into two four-year time frames would give the opportunity for the nominations to be made by a president of each political party, should another political party take the White House.
Young, who is seeking a Democrat to co-sponsor the legislation, pointed out that 15% of the cases in federal courts are more than three-years-old.
During Friday’s press availability, he quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King in saying, “Justice too long delayed is justice denied.”
The Trumps and COVID-19
Young said he is “offering my thoughts and prayers to the president of the United States and First Lady,” he said. “I certainly hope the president and First Lady will experience a rapid and uncomplicated recovery.”
It was released early Friday morning that the President Trump and his wife, Melania, had both tested positive for the coronavirus.
During Friday’s news conference, a member of the media pointed out that President Trump had been in contact with Barrett, who had then been in contact with Young this week as she made the rounds in Washington, D.C.
Young said initially, he and the judge wore masks. But when they sat down to talk, Young said he removed his mask because the two were properly socially distanced.
He said he has not been tested since the encounter, and he remains asymptomatic.
