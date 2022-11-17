WASHINGTON — A Senate bill aiming to codify legal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages passed with bipartisan support Wednesday, with Indiana's Republican senators splitting their votes.
The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act 62-37, with support from all 50 Democrats as well as 12 Republicans, allowing the bill to move to the House, where it should garner easier approval, clearing it for President Joe Biden's desk.
Republican Sen. Todd Young, who was just re-elected to a second four-year term by Hoosiers, was one of the 12 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. Junior Sen. Mike Braun was a no vote on the bill.
The bill was drafted in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision from the Supreme Court that effectively overturned federalized abortion access via the earlier Roe v. Wade precedent.
At the core of that decision was the court striking down the notion of a person's "right to privacy" as it is not a right explicitly enumerated in the Constitution.
In a concurring opinion, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court "should reconsider" other cases that were founded via similar conclusions, including past precedents.
"For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," Thomas wrote in his opinion.
The Griswold v. Connecticut struck down laws criminalizing possession or use of contraception; Lawrence v. Texas stuck down anti-sodomy laws and determined states could not criminalize consensual sexual activity between adults; and Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 overturned state laws banning same-sex marriage, making it legal in all places in the U.S.
Democratic lawmakers drafted legislation that would codify protections into federal law, therefore preventing states from individually setting their own laws as has happened with abortion since the Dobbs decision.
The Respect for Marriage Act was expected to draw bipartisan votes as support for same-sex marriage has steadily grown over time, even among conservatives, a trend that's not been seen on other social issues such as abortion.
According to Gallup polling conducted in 2021, 70% of respondents agreed that same-sex marriage should be valid and recognized with the same rights as heterosexual marriage. That support has grown from after first topping 50% in 2011, while support had been as low as 27% just 25 years earlier in 1996.
Gallup's 2021 polls showed that, for the first time, support among Republicans broke the halfway point, with 55% agreeing. Democrats have supported same-sex marriage at more than 80%.
Young has been the more moderate of Indiana's Republicans senators since Braun was first elected in 2018 and has consistently been among more moderate members in the GOP caucus in the upper house of Congress.
Braun has consistently voiced views in favor of states rights on social issues, including widely panned remarks he made during an interview in March in which he said he believed the Loving v. Virginia decision that overturned interracial marriage bans should be left to states to decide.
Braun later walked back those comments, stating he misunderstood the line of questioning during the interview.
The Respect for Marriage Act is likely to easily pass in the House, which still has a slight Democratic majority through the end of the year and where it is also likely to pick up bipartisan support from some Republicans to vault it to a majority approval.
