LAGRANGE — After initially saying little after not funding a LaGrange County Regional Utilities District request for $5 million to help it bring sewer service to the last LaGrange County unserved lake community, officials at the state’s revolving loan office called LCRUD officials last week to announce they would give the utility district the money it needs to build a brand new sewer system around the North and South Twin Lakes as well as Pigeon Lakes west of Howe.
The project had been named by officials at the SLR as one of the five most important projects in the state. But when the day came to announce which projects the SRL would fund, LCRUD wasn’t on that list, and the state wouldn’t explain the apparent change of opinion. Instead, Kenneth Jones, the engineer who helped design the new system said the state simply asked for more time.
Monday morning, Terry Martin, president of the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners announced officials with the SRL announced that LCRUD would be getting up to a $5 million grant it asked for. That money was crucial to help the utility district defray the costs of building the expansion of the sewer system now in place in Howe.
Last week, LCRUD officials asked members of LaGrange’s County Council to reconsider its April request for $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help ensure monthly utility bills for residents along North and South Twin Lakes, as well as Pigeon Lake, would come in at the $75 to $80 mark. The commissioners approved that request. But just a week later, the council bulked and granted the utility district less than half the original amount. Because of that chance, monthly service bills for those lake residents would have been in the $100 range.
Martin said he believed the state withheld the state grant because the council cut the local funding Martin said state officials like to see county government fully financially invest in local projects. Last week, council members opted to rehear the LCRUD request and will announce their decision at the October Council meeting.
When completed the sewer project will remove septic systems from those Howe lake communities.
The project is expected to be completed in two phases, the first installing a new sewer system to serve homes on South Twin Lake, Pigeon Lake, and a portion of North Twin Lake. Contractors were able to start bidding on that project today.
Phase II of the project will extend the sewer service to homes along the north side of North Twin Lake. That project will also increase the size of the wastewater treatment north of Howe to better service more than 300 new customers.
