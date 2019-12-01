ARRINGTON, Tenn. — Skyler Carpenter and Carson Jacobs were married June 8, 2019, at the Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Richie Sessions, who served as the campus pastor at Vanderbilt University where the couple attended college.
The couple’s parents are Jeff and Brenda Carpenter of Shipshewana, and Dean and JoAnn Jacobs of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
The bride has a double major in medicine, health and society, and child development from Vanderbilt University, where she was a member of the track and field team. She attended Vanderbilt’s School of Nursing and earned a master’s degree in nurse midwifery.
The groom majored in entrepreneurial studies and played on the Vanderbilt University golf team.
The couple reside in Tampa, Florida. The bride is employed as a certified nurse midwife for the Advent Health Hospital system. The groom is a professional golf player on the PGA Latin American Tour.
