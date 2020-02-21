KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble Hospital is now offering 3D technology for mammograms, making it possible for physicians to detect breast cancer an average of 15 months earlier than with traditional 2D mammography.
3D mammography provides finely detailed, multi-layered images of breast tissue — similar to pages in a book. This technology is especially valuable for women with dense or fibrous breast tissue or a family history of breast cancer. 3D images allow much greater accuracy and reduce the possibility that a tiny spot may be hidden behind the layers of tissue above or below it.
Despite the level of detail provided by 3D mammography, women are unlikely to experience a difference in the process of getting a mammogram. 3D mammograms, like 2D, still require breast compression and images taken from several different angles. The mammography technologist will examine the images for clarity, after which the mammogram will be reviewed by a radiologist. The results of the exam will be reported to your physician and you will also be able to access them through your Parkview MyChart account, if applicable.
The American Cancer Society’s recommends an annual mammogram for women aged 45-54 and a mammogram every two years for those aged 55 and over. More frequent screenings are recommended for women who have a family history, a genetic tendency or certain other factors. It is important to talk with your physician regarding your risk of breast cancer and the best screening plan for you.
With early detection, the five-year survival rate from breast cancer is almost 100%.
