INDIANAPOLIS — Hey parents, would you like to save a couple hundreds bucks each year?
Well, Gov. Eric Holcomb would like to knock out annual textbook fees at K-12 schools and the legislature is currently considering the idea as part of it's new two-year budget.
Although physical textbooks are kind of a relic of the past nowadays, the fees associated with them cover the cost of providing classroom material needed to educate students throughout the year.
While that used to be a stack of hardcover books used year after year until they disintegrated, nowadays textbook fees cover things like the electronic learning modules students use on their devices.
The state already covers fees for low-income students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch — and that segment makes up more than 50% of local students in some districts — but Holcomb would like to see the state cover all students in K-12 public schools.
As the state sits atop a $6 billion surplus in tax dollars as it enters 2023, Holcomb's plan would utilize about $160 million annually to cover that start-of-school cost for parents.
Indiana remains just one of eight states who still charge parents for textbooks, while the other 42 cover it.
“Our state constitution promises a tuition-free education. Let’s cover the full cost of curriculum fees paid for by parents like Mandy, so that, starting next school year, no parent receives such a dreadful bill again,” Holcomb said during his State of the State address in January.
The plan, if approved, could be a big savings for local parents, especially those who have several students enrolled each year.
Textbook fees in Noble County's public schools range from just under $100 per year while some high school students can rack up an annual bill of close to $400 based on their course load.
In East, Central and West Noble schools, textbook fees are pretty close to each other, with youngsters in the $100 range while middle and high school students are more expensive, according to annual textbook fee schedules sent by local district business managers.
At East Noble, kindergarten students will cost their parents $111.50, rising to $176.25 for fifth-graders. Middle school students all are charged $190 per year, while the high school minimum is $144.75, rising as high as $347.75 for seniors with the most expensive course load.
Central Noble starts out a little pricier at $131.10 for kindergarten, and steps up to $155.05 at fifth grade. Unlike East Noble, Central Noble Middle School prices are determined my class selection and can range from $160.47 to as high as $347.60. High school is a range too, from as low as $89.19 for some seniors to as high as $386.72.
West Noble gets started at the cheapest level of $96 for kindergartners and only goes as high $107 through fourth grade. Then fifth grade hits at $207.30 and grades 6-8 will run $129.68 to as high as $289.73. High school students can rack up fees of $105.53 to $377.24
For larger families who have three, four or more kids enrolled, bills can definitely top $1,000 per year to send everyone to school.
Holcomb's plan would only cover the cost at public schools, which caused some hesitation among members of Indiana's Republican supermajority who expressed concerns that private and charter school students would not receive the same benefit.
About 90% of Indiana students are enrolled in public school.
“I’m just being an advocate for all parents, not just some parents. All of them because they pay property taxes to a school they don’t attend. They pay income taxes. They pay sales taxes that go to a school system they don’t use. It seems as though it should be more level on its first look,” said Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, a new addition to the House Ways and Means Committee where the budget bill is first created, in an interview with Indianapolis-based WTHR 13 in January.
