ALBION — More help is on the way for small businesses still suffering from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved a second round of small business grants for Noble County businesses totaling $200,000 from a program of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The Noble County Economic Development Corp. will be the local agency accepting applications. The commissioners voted to have Region III-A administer the grant monies.
Noble County EDC Executive Director Gary Gatman said eligible businesses will have to fill out a 5-minute online application on the EDC’s website.
“It will be up this week,” Gatman said of the application. “It will allow us to get the grants in a queue.”
Earlier this year, the EDC distributed approximately $90,000 for 40 small businesses in the county.
Gatman said he expects roughly the same number of loans to be granted, but OCRA has upped the county’s grant portion to $200,000.
In the first distribution, grants were given in the $3,000-$4,000 range, Gatman said. With the new money, Gatman said grants will likely be in the $5,000-$7,000 range.
“These dollars will bring some relief,” Gatman said.
He gave the example of the Strand Theater in Kendallville, which was closed for months when the pandemic was at its peak.
“We can’t, as a community, afford to lose that kind business,” Gatman told the commissioners.
According to the EDC, to be eligible for the grants, a business:
• Must have fewer than 50 workers, with priority for those employing 25 or fewer;
• Must be a registered entity with the Indiana Secretary of State;
• Can’t be a non-profit organization, church, bank or financial institution, investment management firm, property management or investment firm, real estate agency or brokerage firm, or government agency;
• Can document a significant loss in revenue/income as a result of the pandemic or related stay-at-home orders where a grant will help retain employees and enhance long-term sustainability.
Grants awarded may be used for day-to-day operating expenses, investments to enhance sustainability such as new technologies and management costs. Some exceptions may apply. Details, and an electronic grant application, will be posted at noblecountyedc.com.
