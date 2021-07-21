KENDALLVILLE — When Norfolk Southern railroad crews wrap up with work at the Main Street crossing at the end of this month, they'll put in a new asphalt crossing over the rails.
That's fine in the short-term, but Kendallville is planning to investigate a more durable, longer-term solution for that high-traffic crossing.
On Wednesday, city engineer Scott Derby discussed the crossing with members of the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, giving them a heads up that the city may seek funding from the board to install a better crossing in the future.
Railroad crews are completing a rail replacement through the city, but as part of that had to remove the concrete panels the city had in place around the rails at the Main Street crossing. After review by the railroad, it was determined that the concrete was past its lifespan and couldn't be replaced when the work was finish, so it had to be removed.
Concrete crossings at Riley Street and Park Avenue are newer, and although bumpy right now, they will be able to be refitted and reused after the railroad closes those crossings later this summer to work on the rails in those parts of town.
Derby said the city paid about $57,000 in 2005 to have the concrete placed at the Main Street crossing as an upgrade compared to a typical pavement at-grade crossing.
The main benefit to that decision was longevity — the typical asphalt crossing needs to be replaced about every three to five years, which means the crossing gets bumpier faster and needs more frequent replacement, which means more frequent closures.
The concrete pads the city had previously have an average lifespan of about 10 years, so Kendallville got its money worth out of the ones that were just torn out. But Derby said he's looking into options including a higher-quality rubberized material that would outperform even concrete.
An initial quote he sought out was very expensive, he said, although it included some items that Kendallville likely wouldn't need for a crossing of this size and traffic load. He wanted to get back in touch with companies to see if they could negotiate the price and scope of work to something more appropriate for the city.
"I'm hoping that maybe I can have something at the next meeting," Derby said. "Fortunately this isn't urgent from a time perspective."
