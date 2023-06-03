ALBION — Noble REMC members’ contributions through our Operation Round Up grant program continue to make huge improvements and strides in our communities, with the latest disbursement awarding more than $20,000 and impacting 12 organizations and projects.
The program’s mission to give back to the community wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of the co-op’s members. With more than 85% participating in the program, the pennies donated by rounding up their bill each month are making a big impact.
These contributions reach every part of our community, from animal sanctuaries to youth camps to school libraries.
The second quarter distribution of the Operation Round Up Trust Fund awarded $20,900 to 12 different local organizations, including:
• LaOtto Community Park Inc., $1,500, playground equipment
• Noble Trails Inc., $2,500, trail improvements
• Junior Achievement serving Noble County, $1,500, BizTown for Noble County fifth graders
• Central Noble Community School Corporation, $2,500, library books
• Helping Hands of Orange Township, $1,500, food
• Bear Lake Camp, Inc., $1,800, camp equipment
• West Noble Middle and High Schools, $2,500, Charger Reading Program books
• VFW Post 4717 Auxiliary, $2,000, building maintenance
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Inc., $1,000, School Buddies programs
• City of Kendallville, $1,000, Kid City event
• Drug Free Noble County Inc., $1,000, prevention support programs
• Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, $2,100, two-way radios
If you’re part of a local nonprofit looking to improve the quality of life in the community, now’s the time to apply for Operation Round Up’s next round of grant funding.
Organizations are encouraged to fill out and return an application to the Noble REMC office by June 30 to be considered for the next round of Operation Round Up disbursements. Applications can be downloaded from nobleremc.com/operation-round-up.
