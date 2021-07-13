KENDALLVILLE — Long-delayed electrical work in downtown Kendallville should now be getting more attention, after the general contractor terminated, then renegotiated with the firm tasked with the work.
Workers have now committed to stay on the job until its done.
The fire/rehire is the latest development in a dragging process to get Main Street electrified and wrap up the city's $1.53 million streetscape project.
Kendallville is still waiting for the final electrical hookups to be completed in downtown. After a months-long delay waiting for electrical cabinets to arrive and be installed, the city has been waiting for the electricians to pull wires along Main Street and hook up electrical outlets located at each downtown tree grate.
While that work started on the east side of Main Street several weeks ago, it's been stalled in recent weeks.
Contractors have yet to make the cross-over to the west side of the street and wires need to be pulled and connected up that entire side of the street. When that happens, street lights will be done on the west side of the road.
On Monday, streetscape general contractor Malott Contracting sent a termination to City Lights and Signals II, its subcontractor hired to do the electrical work.
“All unfinished work will be completed by Malott Contracting or a sub-contractor of our choice,” an email from Malott stated issuing the termination. “Any materials that has been ordered for this project should be turned over to Malott Contracting immediately.”
Within a few hours and following discussion between the general contractor and the subcontractor, Malott rescinded the termination, stating a new commitment to get the work done.
“City Light and Signals II, Inc. will start back work 7-13-2021 and will stay on project until work is completed,” the follow-up email stated.
Kendallville started its streetscape work more than a year ago, when old sidewalks and curbs started being removed in May 2020. Concrete work on new sidewalks and curbs were substantially complete by July 2020.
After that point, the city was waiting — and remains waiting — on streetlights, electrical and trees.
After a long delay, streetlights finally started going up November. Those lights were dark for about two months, however, waiting for 400-amp electrical cabinets to arrive.
After having a dark downtown through the winter, temporary 100-amp boxes were set to get the streetlights on.
The 400-amp cabinets didn't arrive and start getting installed until about May, and while wires started being pulled on the east side after that, work stopped and has then went dormant for weeks.
New trees aren't being planted downtown until the electrical work is finished to prevent electricians from having to work around them while connecting the tree grate outlets.
Complications from COVID-19 affecting workers and supply chain disruption have been partly to blame for the delays in the project.
The electrical work is now being outpaced by street paving, which was supposed to be the cherry-on-top finishing work on the streetscape.
Main Street and its side streets are getting repaved starting Wednesday, with crews from Niblock Excavating expected to start milling off the current road surface. New pavement should be finalized by the beginning of next week.
Work will hopefully be finished by next month, as the second-ever Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival is scheduled to take place downtown on Saturday, Aug. 14.
