KENDALLVILLE — The heavenly aroma of baking bread drifted into the hall at East Noble Middle School Tuesday morning, outside of FACS teacher Kimberly Desper’s classroom.
Inside, students were busy kneading and shaping their bread dough into loaves, ready for the oven. For most, it is the first time they’ve ever made bread.
Desper and her students are again recipients of donated flour from the King Arthur Baking Company through the “Bake for Good” program. “Learn, bake and share” are the three goals of the free outreach program. Students learn to make bread from scratch in class, using ingredients supplied by the company. All bread baked in Desper’s classes will be given to Common Grace Ministries.
The recipe makes two loaves, so students are encouraged to make more bread at home, keeping some loaves and sharing loaves with others. The company supplies every student with a take-home kit of all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, yeast, a recipe booklet and a cloth bag to carry it home.
The King Arthur Baking Company is an American supplier of flour, ingredients, baking mixes, cookbooks and baked goods. Henry Wood founded the company as The King Arthur Flour Company in 1790 in Boston, Massachusetts. The employee-owned benefit company is now based in Norwich, Vermont.
Students mixed their bread dough in class Monday, storing it in the refrigerator overnight. On Tuesday, students shaped their bread dough into a plain loaf or a braided loaf and let them rise for 30 minutes. The loaves then go into the oven for baking.
Because the class period ends before the loaves finish baking, students in the next class check on the bread and take it out of the oven when it’s done.
Desper said only one change had to be made because of COVID-19. In past years, Angie Kidd of Common Grace Ministries came to class to talk about poverty. This year Kidd delivered her discussion via a video shown in class.
