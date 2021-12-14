KENDALLVILLE — It may be the Christmas season, but Kendallville Board of Works members weren't in a giving mood when it came to a waiver request being made by a property owner with a long history of owning blighted buildings and doing little to nothing with them.
On a 2-0 vote, board President Jim Dazey and member Don Gura opted not to give any special treatment to Property Max LLC as it moves ahead toward tearing down the long-vacant and dilapidated former pawn shop at 211 N. Main St.
City attorney Doug Atz gave a brief overview of what's transpired with the pawn shop, which the city has sought to get torn down for years. Property Max has owned the structure since June 2017 and the building has been vacant that entire time with little being done to maintain it.
Kendallville had issued code enforcement violations against the building in an effort to try to compel improvements and when those improvements were not made, the city issued fines and took Property Max to court.
Through the court proceedings, Property Max has made pledges to remediate some asbestos in the building and tear it down at the owner's expense, with that demolition on target to happen in early 2022.
"It's been the city's goal to get that building removed due to lack of use and the problems that exist there," Atz said. "To resolve that matter, the owner has indicated that he is willing to demolish the building at his cost and he has shown us contracts do that."
If Property Max fails to demolish the building on its own, the city has the court's backing to go in and tear it down, so either way the structure should be gone before much longer, Atz said.
As such, however, Property Max's legal counsel Konrad Urberg was present Tuesday seeking a waiver to part of the city's demolition codes, seeking to leave the foundation in place temporarily as Property Max is seeking to redevelop the property after the dilapidated pawn shop is removed.
The underground basement area would be filled in as required by the city's code, but otherwise the owner was seeking to leave the concrete base in place but level out the property to avoid any tripping or falling hazards. All of the utilities would be removed and disconnected as required by the city.
Urberg requested that waiver remain in place for up to three years to allow Property Max time to redevelop the property.
"The waiver is simply for the slab to remain, it's not for the entire building," Urberg said.
"I think his thinking is he was initially going to repair this structure," Urberg said. "Demolition at this point is a better option, rebuilding it … new construction wasn't too much different."
But for city officials, that mantra "once bitten, twice shy" was in play as Kendallville has had multiple run-ins with Property Max and its owner Brian Schaper before.
"We've dealt with this gentleman for several years," Dazey noted.
Property Max owns several properties in the city, several of which are vacant and in disrepair.
Board of works members also mentioned one past go-around with Property Max for a small house at 316 E. Gertrude St. At the time in April 2017 they were promised a roof repair at the dilapidated house was imminent, only for that repair to never happen and the city eventually having to push forward and pay for demolition of the house.
Kendallville mayor's assistant Cindy Marple, who spoke as proxy on behalf of Mayor Suzanne Handshoe — who normally is the Board of Works' third member but was absent Tuesday — said the mayor had concerns about the concrete slab and old parking lot being left on the site and being an eyesore of their own.
Dazey ask whether the asphalt parking lot would be removed, to which Urberg said he didn't believe that was planned.
Atz informed the board of works that since they have commitments to remove the structure, if the city wished to grant a waiver on removal of the foundation it could and — recommending a shorter window such as six months — could check back with Property Max at that time. If nothing has been done and there are no legitimate plans in process to redevelop the site, the city could force removal at that time.
But even that recommendation came with a reminder that there's often a lot of talk and little action.
"If he wants to extend any waiver he can come back and tell this board what he's doing and why this eyesore of a parking lot should be able to stay a longer period of time," Atz said. "Right now we have no plans, nothing but ideas and that's all we've ever had."
While Dazey and Gura briefly seemed to entertain the idea of a short waiver, discussing the possibility of requiring Property Max to put money into escrow or post a performance bond to pay for removal if at some point nothing develops and the slab remains, ultimately sour past experience led them to stick to the city's codes and not provide any exceptions.
"We have nothing. We have nothing but the history of dealing with this situation, which is not positive. We don't have him here telling us he has any plans," Gura said.
"I know it's Christmas, but..." Gura added.
Gura moved to deny the waiver request, which was seconded by Dazey and affirmed by both.
In other business Tuesday morning, the board of works:
• Opened a single bid received for a roof repair at city hall, pricing $79,500 for the work. City engineer Scott Derby has solicited three companies but only received response from one.
• Gave approval to Kendallville Tree Commission President Jim Nixon to plant extra saplings from the commission's annual giveaway on city property near the wastewater treatment plant and behind the fire station on Drake Road. Nixon said he expects to have about 30-50 sycamore saplings ranging from about 18-24 inches that could be planted. The sycamores are well-adapted to wet conditions so should be well-suited to both locations, Nixon said. The planting would likely take place around April.
• Approved $3,020 to Bunn Inc. for grading work done on the south side of the former McCray Refrigerator property that will make installation of perimeter fencing around the city's solar field easier to erect and maintain.
• Approved purchase of new police vehicles including a 2022 Ford Explorer interceptor model at a cost of $36,104.25 and a Dodge Durango at a cost of $38,983.
• Approved purchase of 13 HP Elitebook and four Microsoft Surface laptops and mounts for the Kendallville Police Department to update the existing computers used by officers in the field at a total cost of $23,500.90.
• Approved purchase of 600 tons of road salt at a rate of $68.10 per ton, for a total cost of $40,860.
