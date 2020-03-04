MONTERGROTTO TERME, Italy — When Susan and Doug Gulick booked a February flight to travel to northern Italy to be on hand for the birth of their newest grandchild, they had no idea they would be landing right in the middle of Italy’s struggle with COVID-19 virus.
Within days of their arrival in the Veneto Region of Italy, the sometimes deadly coronavirus popped up and Italian authorities scrambled to quickly try to stop the virus from spreading.
The Gulick’s ties to this community started when their daughter moved to Italy after marrying a young Italian man. Since then, the Gulicks have watched as their daughter and her husband started a family, and now are expecting their third child.
Hoping to spend more time with their grandchildren, Susan and Doug Gulick bought an apartment in the small town of Montergrotto Terme a few years back to be closer to their daughter and her family. They use that apartment for extended visits to Italy to be near their grandchildren.
The Gulicks now call southern Indiana home. Susan grew up in LaGrange County, on the Swihart family farm just west of Brighton. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1967 and later earned her teacher’s degree from Indiana University. She spent nearly four decades teaching English and working as a high school counselor.
Gulick said she was well aware of the COVID-19 virus on February 12 before she and her husband set foot on their plane in Indianapolis to begin their trip to Italy. Though nervous about the virus, Gulick said she thought the outbreak was contained to China and believed she and her husband would be safe on a flight to Italy.
“We were concerned, but we weren’t afraid,” she said. “My health concerns were heightened after the coronavirus thing began.”
Just to be safe, Gulick brought along a small packet of sterile antibacterial cleaning wipes with her on the plane, to wipe down any common hard surfaces like armrests, seat belts and tray tables they would come in contact with during the flight.
The Gulick’s learned their oldest grandchild was sick just as they were preparing to leave for Italy. She suffered from a minor respiratory infection that caused a fever and cough. It appeared to little more than a common case of bronchitis.
Arriving in Italy, their apartment – which is rented out when they’re not using it – was not ready, so they opted to spend two days at their daughter’s home. That was all the time it took to catch the same illness as their granddaughter.
A quick trip to a local doctor’s office confirmed their diagnoses.
“We went to a doctor’s office (like a walk-in clinic) on Saturday, just before the alarm across Italy was sounded,” she said. “She was masked and asked questions about whether we had traveled to China. I figured she ruled out the coronavirus.”
The doctor believed they caught the same ordinary virus as their granddaughter and prescribed them antibiotics as a precaution to fight off any secondary respiratory infections.
And then coronavirus changed life in Italy. And from their apartment’s front window, Doug and Susan rested and watched as the Italians began fighting the deadly outbreak.
The COVID-19 virus popped up in the northern Italian region of Veneto, in the city of Codogno, a community some 11 miles away from the Gulick’s home away from home in Montergrotto Terme. Authorities across the regions warned people to stay inside and avoid crowds.
Schools were shut down, and public meetings were canceled. Trains filled with people crossing the Italian border were stopped.
“No Mass, no exercise classes, no group meditation sessions,” Susan said. Schools already on vacation for Carnival shut down and told to remain closed until March 9.
The Gulicks decided to hunker down inside their apartment to get better, rarely venturing outside.
“We decided to stay put,” she said. “Since we’re dealing with a virus with similar symptoms (to COVID-19), we do not want to alarm the people around us.
Smartphones proved an indispensable tool during this crisis. The mayor of Montergrotto Terme sent out Facebook posts detailing the latest information. The translation tool built into Facebook became invaluable.
Their apartment sits above a local grocery store. Gulick said in the first days after the coronavirus outbreak, the store looked like an Indiana grocery store after a winter blizzard forecast.
“There was a run on the grocery store at first, as people were uncertain about the extent of the quarantine,” she said.
Several nearby towns were quarantined.
“The closest town, Vo’Euganea, no one goes in; no one comes out,” she said. Their daughter has a friend whose father lives in Vo’Euganea and is battling cancer. No one is allowed to visit him.
The Italian crisis is far from over. The Italian death toll from COVID-19 jumped to 52 on Monday, up from 34. The total number of confirmed cases climbed past the 2,000 making Italy Europe’s hardest hit nation. Italian authorities say they’ve tested more than 23,000 people for the virus. Gulick said she is confident the Italian medical community is doing as well handling the virus as anyone can.
Gulick said while people in Montergrotto Terme aren’t under quarantine, they still remain cautious. Looking out her apartment window, she sees fewer people than expected, and hears reports that people are avoiding any place known for crowds. They’re also staying away from buses and trains, and canceling reservations at hotels. That’s bad news for towns like Montergrotto Terme, which is famous for its spas, a popular draw for German tourists.
“People definitely remain guarded,” Gulick said.
Bars and restaurants are still open, but people have been warned to sit at least a meter away from the nearest table. Sanitation crews have been sent into schools to spray them down with disinfectants. And health experts in Codogno are still looking for patient zero.
Still, Gulick said all around her she sees signs the Italians are trying to return to a more normal version of life.
The once empty grocery store below their apartment is now restocked, although the clerks now wear medical masks. Across the street, they can hear the sounds of children playing in a nearby park.
“My prediction is that life will resume full-speed away in spite of the virus,” she said. “People cannot live shut away in fear for long.”
Gulick said she and her husband plan to stick with their original plans and stay in Italy until after the birth of their new grandchild.
“Coronavirus? New baby? Baby wins,” she said.
Gulick said she and her husband still read as much news as they can, and keep an eye on information about the coronavirus in the United States. She has a little advice for other Americans about the virus.
“I would tell Americans to follow the guidelines of health professionals and try and stay home with good books as much as possible if/when it is close by,” Gulick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.