KENDALLVILLE — Hundreds of students spend part of their summer at East Noble High School, whether for summer classes or extracurricular practices and camps.
Prior to this year, they’d have to go home for a bite to eat.
East Noble Director of Food Service Marcos Reyna has taken care of that little problem. He’s now hooking up hundreds of people with free meals every day out of the high school kitchen.
“We’re averaging 300-400 meals a day,” Reyna said of the high school so far this summer.
It’s the first year meals are being served out of the high school and already it’s surpassed the demand at North Side Elementary, East Noble’s established feeding site, which serves about 200 meals per day.
The summer lunch program is funded by federal grant dollars and offers free lunches to anyone 18 years old and younger. Local school districts typically host feeding sites over the summer where area youth can come by for a free school lunch, a service that helps ensure students have reliable meals during the summer.
Reyna’s been a big proponent of the summer food program. He launched the summer feeding program at Central Noble in 2017 when he was employed there before joining East Noble’s staff and boosting the program in Kendallville.
Looking back, having a summer feeding site at the high school seems like a no-brainer, simply because of the volume of students already at the school during the day.
Who’s on campus during the summer at East Noble High School?
Well, first and foremost, summer school students who are taking P.E. or other courses. The food service staff is also making up meals and delivering to other summer school programs at the elementary schools, too, Reyna said.
But there are also dozens of dozens of athletes who are at the high school for practices or camps. Reyna rattles of a list: soccer, football, tennis, YMCA day camps, band camp, volleyball.
Why not hook all of them up with food?
“I couldn’t believe how many students are active here,” Reyna said of the buzz at the high school over the summer. “We never opened this place up.”
Reyna said he received support from East Noble High School Principal Kathy Longenbaugh and Athletic Director Nick David to spread the word to staff and coaches who have taken advantage of the program.
East Noble football coach Luke Amstutz, who popped into the lunchroom on Tuesday morning as staff was passing out breaded chicken sandwiches or PB&Js, baked beans, salads, fruit and milk, said his players are benefiting this year.
“They fed my whole football team all summer. It’s been great,” Amstutz said. “They put (meals) in packs and bring it out to my football camp.”
The high school cafeteria is not just open to school events, but to the wider community, although walk-in traffic has been low in the first year. Reyna expects that will grow over time as it has every year at North Side Elementary, which attracts a lot of local residents in Kendallville.
“North Side is pretty much set in stone. It’s our third year and numbers are always growing at North Side,” Reyna said.
“We’re open to the community but with the high school being a new community site, it will take time to build up that relationship,” he said.
Food service at the high school starts at 11:30 a.m. and had been open until 1:30 p.m., although the school is cutting that back to 12:30 p.m.
Reyna said he had originally offered longer hours because he knows teenagers tend to sleep in late, but not many people have popped in for food later in the afternoon so far this summer.
With the big utilization so far this year, expect to see summer feeding come back to East Noble High School in the future.
“This right here is a great asset,” Reyna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.