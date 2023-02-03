Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Allison B. Click, 38, of the 300 block of West Race Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Click was held without bond.
Alex R. Craft, 20, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 275N, Rochester, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Craft was held without bond.
Michael R. Hogan, 44, of the 8000 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Trenton B. Lee, 43, of the 6100 block of Waterman Lane, Lakeland, Florida, was arrested at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Bryshawn D. Terry, 30, no address provided, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Gary D. Chaffins, 35, of the 1000 block of C.R. 5 Corunna, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Chaffins posted $5,000 bond and was released Wednesday.
Scott A. Clements, 37, of the 3100 block of East U.S. 6, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Clements was held without bond.
Frank A. DeGraw, 33, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. DeGraw was released on his own recognizance.
Heath S. Harris, 31, of the 5200 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Harris was held without bond.
Tristan M. Jones, 25, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Brody Jordan, 29, of the 1400 block of Stophlet Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. Jordan was held on $2,500 bond.
Kerry O. Malicki, 50, of the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Michigan City, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Malicki was held without bond.
Evelyn C. Morgan, 37, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Morgan was held without bond.
Keith R. Mudrack, 57, of the 200 block of Race Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Mudrack was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody J. Ormsbee, 30, of the 500 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided. Ormsbee was held without bond.
Hunter N. Snyder, 21, of the 100 block of North Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Snyder was released on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.