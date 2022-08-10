KENDALLVILLE — It's not just the interest in the nearly complete 75,000-square-foot industrial shell building on the city's west side that has Gary Gatman bullish on the area's economy.
But it certainly is a factor for the executive director of the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
The national media may be touting the word "recession" as inflation levels remain high, but Gatman isn't seeing any sign of a downturn in Noble County or northeastern Indiana. In fact, the EDC has recently given two tours of the shell building, which is being constructed in an attempt to lure a manufacturing operation to Kendallville and Noble County.
"It's exciting," Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said. "It means the investment was certainly worth it."
Handshoe said the city is looking forward to bringing additional jobs to the area.
Ground was broken on the project in July of last year, and contractors are putting the finishing touches together now. The building could be occupied by early fall, Gatman said.
The "shell" portion of the construction process is nearly complete, Gatman said. The interior concrete floor has been poured and electrical work is being finished up.
A company which purchases the building or signs a lease may still want to do additional work, such as building adjoining office space, Gatman said, depending on its specific needs.
The facility has been put together by the city and a group of private investors which operates as Noble County Spec Building LLC. Individual investors are not listed on filings with the Indiana Secretary of State's Office.
The $2.2 million facility is expandable with 30-foot ceilings, ripe for most manufacturing operations.
Gatman has previously said the shell building, when complete, could become not just the best industrial prospect in Noble County but even the wider northeast Indiana region. Efforts to lure businesses began with sites being "shovel-ready." The construction of the shell building is the new evolution to those attempts to bring in new manufacturing jobs.
On Wednesday, Gatman said it would help building momentum for future projects if the shell building were to be leased or sold quickly.
"There are a couple of sites in a couple of different communities that we have our sights set on," Gatman said of building upon the shell building concept.
That kind of activity speaks to a strong economy — despite what people may be hearing on the national level.
"This is by far the busiest we've been," said Gatman, who is in his third year of leading the EDC.
"A lot of our companies are still doing well, a lot of companies are still hiring," he said. "Things are still highly robust."
Businesses which have been in contact with the EDC are forecasting strong sales with no thoughts of slowing down, he said.
