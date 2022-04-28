KENDALLVILLE — Get ready to build this year, as Kendallville's Art on Main project this year will be scrap metal sculptures.
In the past, the annual art project has typically been some type of pre-produced item — benches, rain barrels, wheelbarrows, bee hive boxes, etc. — that organizations or businesses would decorate as they see fit.
This year's project is going to require a little more work, but also could result in some exceptionally creative entries.
Art on Main is a program of Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city's official Main Street organization and is a primary fundraiser to support downtown promotion and events put on by the group.
Kendallville Iron and Metal is partnering with Experience the Heart of Kendallville to supply the raw materials. Organizations taking part in this year's project can set up a time on Saturdays throughout May to visit the scrap yard and collect up to 100 pounds of metal for their project.
Artists will then be responsible to take those materials and produce a family-friendly sculpture, with a recommendation that finished projects are at 3 feet tall. Sculptures must be comprised of at least 75% recycle material.
This year's Art on Main will be a little different in that it will also feature a juried judging with cash prizes of $250 for best-in-show, $150 for second place and $100 for people's choice. Artists will also receive 25% of the final sale price of their projects at the end-of-season auction in the fall.
This year's Art on Main is limited to the first 20 participants. Projects must be completed and delivered to City Hall by June 10 at 4 p.m.
Sculptures will then be displayed along Main street throughout the summer.
For more information, contact Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson at 318-0883 or at kendallvillemainstreet@gmail.com.
