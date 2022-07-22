AVILLA — Want to put solar panels on your property? Well, you won’t be able to just put them anywhere.
Discussions around this issue occurred at Wednesday night’s Avilla Town Council meeting after the plan commission held a public hearing on July 6 about commercial and non-commercial solar energy in the town.
During that hearing, local residents were in attendance about the new town regulations and what they will look like. Town manager Tena Woenker said during the meeting that nearly everyone at the July 6 hearing was in support of solar energy in town.
“We’ve worked on these regulations for months and we modified it to where it’s more appropriate for our town,” she said.
The solar regulations were passed as a town zoning ordinance which classifies “solar system zoning as an overlay district.”
The ordinance says for commercial solar energy, “the primary purpose of the production of energy from commercial solar systems is to generate and sell solar power.”
The town requires that commercial solar energy be on a minimum of five acres of land and the solar panels should not exceed 15 feet in height and shall be located a minimum of 500 feet away from any non-participating properties. In order to begin putting in commercial solar, the town requires applicants to submit a development plan to the town plan commission no less than 30 days before a public hearing for reviewing it.
Applicants will also need a fire safety plan in place along with their development plan.
The ordinance requires applicants put solar equipment that generate loud noise as far away as possible from non-participating property lines.
The solar farm owner will be required to maintain their facility and includes things like structural repairs.
The ordinance states any waste produced from the solar facility or any equipment should be removed from the property no later than six months.
For non-commercial solar use, applicants have to show how much solar energy they need and how their proposed size of solar panels will help fulfill those needs. The town will not allow net metering.
In residential areas, solar panels will only be allowed on rooftops and should only be no more than 18 inches above the sloped roof plane.
The panels should also be designed and installed to allow proper access to the roof for first responders and other emergency personnel.
Council members said it’s important for the town to have tough rules about solar energy so properties in the area don’t get messed up.
“The areas around the panels should also be required to be mowed so grass isn’t covering the view of the solar panels,” said Bill Krock, town council member.
In other business, the council reviewed bids sent to them about the police department’s retired 2007 Ford Explorer they are selling.
The council discussed design guidelines for the Central Business Historic Overlay which is about how to keep historic buildings in Avilla looking good and the town’s rules on maintaining them.
Woenker said the town has about 10-12 buildings that are historic.
“They have to look historic and be preserved the way they are,” she said. “We don’t want them to turn into modern-style buildings that have lots of glass and steel.”
