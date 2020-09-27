Tracking Great Lakes freighters
Facebook: Great Lakes Ship Watchers
Both websites track vessels traveling on the Great Lakes. Users can select the types of vessels they wish to follow and click on icons representing those vessels. The Facebook group includes postings of videos and photos of freighters at several different locations on the Great Lakes.
Arthur M. Anderson: Part of the Great Lakes Fleet, this vessel was sailing a few miles behind and providing navigational assistance for the Edmund Fitzgerald in the moments before that vessel sank in Lake Superior Nov. 10, 1975.
Paul R. Tregurtha: Dubbed the “Queen of the Lakes,” at 1,013 feet in length, the PRT is the largest vessel sailing on the Great Lakes.
Stewart J. Cort: Making its maiden voyage in 1972, the Cort was the very first 1,000-foot freighter to sail on the Great Lakes. It is the only 1,000-footer with a forward pilot house.
Mackinac Bridge
This site is filled with facts and figures about the toll bridge. Four bridge cameras provide images of current traffic. The site also includes information about current bridge conditions. Occasionally, the Mackinac Bridge Authority will issue high wind warnings for motorists crossing the bridge. On Labor Day, two lanes of the bridge are closed to allow people to walk the bridge span.
Soo Locks
The Soo Locks allow freighters to make the 21-foot transition between the higher-level Lake Superior and lower-level Lake Huron. One 1,000-foot freighter carries as much cargo as 584 train cars. The largest freighter on the Great Lakes is the Paul R. Tregurtha at 1,013 feet.
There are four U.S. locks — The MacArthur, Poe, Davis and Sabin — but only the MacArthur and Poe are currently used by boats. The Poe Lock is equipped to handle freighters 1,000 feet or more. A second companion lock is planned to accommodate the larger freighters.
The locks are gravity fed. The Poe Lock requires 22 million gallons of water to raise or lower a freighter. The locks close each year from January to March for maintenance.
While it didn’t take place this year due to COVID, the last Friday in June is Engineers Day, when the public is allowed to walk across the lock gates for a closer view of the freighters and to visit buildings on the locks.
Note: The Soo Locks Visitors Center and Observation Deck are currently closed to the public due to COVID-19. Soo Locks Park is open, however, and offers vantage points to view the freighters.
Soo Locks Boat Tours
Hours: Tours are available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1-15.
Dock 1: 1157 E. Portage Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
Dock 2: 515 E. Portage Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
Soo Locks Boat Tours presents visitors an opportunity to ride a boat through the historic Soo Locks. Tour lasts approximately two hours and passes through the U.S. locks and the Canadian lock, with opportunities to see lake and ocean ships at short distances. Visitors will learn about the history of and how the locks operate.
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum
Whitefish Point
18335 N. Whitefish Point Road, Paradise, Michigan.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
The Shipwreck Museum will host a virtual 45th anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum features the Whitefish Point Light Tower, the oldest operating lighthouse on Lake Superior. Attractions include self-guided tours of the Shipwreck Museum Building and exhibits, guided tours of the 1861 lightkeeper’s quarters and exhibits and the 1923 surfboat house and exhibits.
The Shipwreck Museum features the Edmund Fitzgerald’s bell, recovered from the vessel’s wreckage in Lake Superior.
Tahquamenon Falls State Park
41382 West M-123, Paradise, Michigan
www.michigan.org/property/tahquamenon-fall-state-park
Tahquamenon Falls State Park encompasses approximately 50,000 acres covering more than 13 miles in an area of undeveloped woodland, without roads, buildings or power lines.
The Upper Falls is one of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi River, with a drop of nearly 50 feet and more than 200 feet across. The Lower Falls features five smaller falls that cascade around an island.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
P.O. Box 40, Munising, Michigan
This region along the Lake Superior coast features breathtaking views of sandstone cliffs and waterfalls, including Bridal Veil Falls, Chapel Rock, Miners Castle, Lovers Leap, Indian Head Point and the Caves of Many Colors. Minerals seeping from the rocks leave behind beautiful trails of color.
Mackinac Island
The island features more than 1,600 unique rooms in a variety of hotels, resorts, bed and breakfasts, cottages and homes, plus the Grand Hotel.
The island includes opportunities for shopping, bike-riding and carriage rides, in addition to beautiful views of the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.