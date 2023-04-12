LIGONIER — It looks like clear sailing in West Noble School Corporation’s quest to find a new superintendent. No one spoke, for or against, the proposed contract for superintendent candidate Dr. Nate Lowe during Monday night’s school board meeting.
The board will consider the formal approval of Lowe’s contract at its April 24 meeting.
The proposed contract runs three years, from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. The school board may cancel the contract for reasons set out in Indiana law. The board and the superintendent may also end the contact by mutual agreement.
Interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly said Lowe could begin his duties soon after the April 24 vote, instead of waiting until July 1. If that happens, Lowe will be hired on a per diem basis as his schedule allows until his contract begins.
Lowe will earn an annual base salary of $115,000 under the terms in the contract. In addition, Lowe will receive a contribution of $3,450 to the Employees Annual Teacher Retirement Fund; a $5,000 contribution to his annual 403(b) plan; an $11,985 contribution to his annual group health insurance premium; a $348 contribution to his annual long term disability premium; and a $538 contribution for his annual term life insurance premium.
Lowe will also receive an annual cell phone allowance of $420 and a contribution of $250 toward the estimated cost of his annual health physical examination.
Lowe will receive 15 days of vacation in the first year of his contract, and 20 days of vacation in the second and third years. He will also receive three personal days per year.
An annual performance raise is built into the contract. The superintendent will receive the same percentage of an annual salary increase as teachers, providing that the superintendent achieves a rating of “effective” or “highly effective.” The school board will do an annual review of the superintendent’s performance.
In old business from the March 27 meeting, the board approved the McKinney Vento Gas Voucher program for families with unstable housing.
At the March 27 meeting, transportation director Brandon Chordas was seeking a way to get reimbursement checks to displaced families more quickly that the board’s expense cycle will permit.
Chordas said then that there are no shelters for displaced families in Ligonier. These families often must go to Goshen or Shipshewana, or further, to find shelter housing. The priority for these families is to keep their students attending school at West Noble so their education is not interrupted.
Federal law requires that the school district must provide transportation to displaced students from their shelter locations, or reimburse parents for bringing their students to school.
The district can provide transportation in several ways: directly sending a bus to the shelter location; using a central pick-up point; working cooperatively with other school districts on a transportation plan; or parents may transport their children themselves.
Monday night, Chordas said he had found the McKinney Vento fuel voucher program, which is used in other school systems, including large districts like Fort Wayne Community Schools. The school district partners with a local gas station to issue vouchers to displaced parents, who provide documentation for their expenses in bringing their children to school. Parents use the vouchers to fill their gas tanks for future transportation.
“The goal is to keep students at West Noble,” Chordas said.
Zimmerly agreed with Chordas on the value of the program.
“It’s one more tool in the toolbelt to help struggling families,” he said. “I recommend it.”
Zimmerly’s recommendation to buy a white activity bus using Rainy Day funds was approved by the board, but not without a side trip into the definition of “Rainy Day.”
Zimmerly proposed the Rainy Day purchase because those funds are available and easy to access, so the bus could be in service more quickly. Any unspent funds would be returned to the Rain Day Fund.
Rainy Day funds, also known as budget stabilization funds, allow units of government, public libraries and schools to set aside surplus revenue for use during unexpected deficits, according to the Indiana Tax Policy Center.
School corporations may transfer Rainy Day funds, by resolution, at any time to its Education or Operations Fund. Rainy Day Funds are not earmarked for any specific purpose.
Zimmerly said the alternative to using Rainy Day funds is to amend the bus replacement plan, which would require advertising for additional appropriations, a public hearing, and the review and approval of the state Department of Local Government Finance.
Board member Joe Saggars then objected to the Rainy Day plan. He said it didn’t fit his definition of “rainy day,” which he defined as an emergency. Saggars said he didn’t want to get into the habit of dipping into the Rainy Day Fund, and said he would vote no on the white bus purchase.
Zimmerly corrected Saggars’ definition and said it is vital for the district to maintain the condition of its bus fleet. He suggested the board do more long-term planning for its bus fleet to avoid spur-of-the-moment purchases.
“The board needs to spend some time evaluating the bus replacement plan,” Zimmerly said.
In other business, summer school at West Noble will be as robust as in 2022, helping students to catch up, or get ahead, in their academic studies. School board members voted to approve this year’s program plan.
Students in grades K-8 will concentrate on reading and math skills. the program for high school students will be based on taking courses for credits, said curriculum director Sarah Wilson.
Summer school will again be funded by an Indiana Department of Education grant, Hagen Foundation for Pre-K, ESSER funds, and money from the Operation and Education accounts.
Mike Burke, director of technology, said that the district will not renew its Remind messaging system, but only use School Messenger in the future. The school’s Skyward system includes Skylert School Messenger already, making the Remind system unnecessary. Dropping Remind will also save the district money, Burke said
Remind will be discontinued in May. Burke said parents will receive information on School Messenger and how to sign up.
The board made some adjustments for the 2023-24 school calendar, shifting some staff work days and moving the first day of school ahead one day. Students will start Christmas vacation earlier, with no school on Friday, Dec. 22. The shifted high school staff day will be Dec. 22 as a full records and work day.
The adjustments help accommodate the transition from trimesters to semesters in the high school. Zimmerly said the adjustments are the least disruptive to families, but confusing for the staff in some cases. Building principals will help keep staff on track for their in-service days.
The board also approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Samantha Pauwels, elementary third grade teacher, effective May 26; Nicholas Kane, high school boys assistant track coach, effective March 22.
Classified Hires: Natasha Smith, primary school food service, Monday through Friday.
Service agreements: Neal Kathary, high school boys assistant track coach; Thalia Parson, high school girls volunteer track coach; and Chris Underwood as a softball coach.
