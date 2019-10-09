LAGRANGE — LaGrange Town Board members approved the town’s proposed 2020 budget Monday night, clearing the way for the Laurie Miller, the town clerk-treasurer, to submit the budget to state officials for their approval.
The nearly $4 million budget is similar to the town’s 2019 budget.
In other matters, town board members approved a request from LaGrange Town Marshal Richard Snyder to hire Tommy Groff as the newest member of the town’s police force.
Groff has been a member of the town’s reserve police force for several years. He will start on Oct. 17.
Groff is expected to attend the Indiana Police Academy in either January or April. The board approved a starting salary of $45,000 for the new police officer.
The board also gave Snyder permission to purchase a new police car from LaGrange Country Dodge for just over $24,000. The board also approved equipping the new car with a new radar and radio system. That will add another $19,000 to the cost of the car.
