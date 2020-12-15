Holiday donor looking for deserving recipients
HOWE — An anonymous donor is looking for four area people to gift with $250 on Jan. 6, 2021, the traditional 12th day of Christmas.
To select those 4 people, the donor is asking all of those seeking help write a letter explaining their need as well as how the money will be used. Those letters also should include a return mailing address. Completed letters can be emailed to pastor@stmarkshowe.org or mailed to Post Office Box 336, Howe, Indiana, 46746.
Those letters and emails much be received by no later than Saturday, Jan.2, 2021 to be considered.
Those gifts will be awarded via mail on Jan. 6, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.