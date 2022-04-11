INDIANAPOLIS — Road work season is rapidly approaching as the Indiana Department of Transportation kicked off another year of Next Level Roads improvements on state highways.
Noble and LaGrange counties aren't going to see too many projects this year, although a few areas are on the docket for some sizable improvements in 2022.
Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith, law enforcement, and road construction industry partners on Monday to kick off the 2022 Next Level Roads construction season. The kickoff event was held at the Indianapolis Traffic Management Center on the far east side of Indianapolis.
“Indiana’s economy is growing exponentially, and our state’s strong infrastructure plays an important role in that success,” Holcomb said. “This year’s Next Level Roads projects represent a historically significant investment in transportation to support our efforts to make Indiana a premiere destination to live, work, learn and play and stay.”
More than 1,300 state projects are scheduled for construction on Indiana roads in 2022. When combined with preventative maintenance projects, the state is investing more than $3 billion to improve road and bridge conditions, safety and mobility this year.
Holcomb’s Next Level Roads plan spends an estimated $60 billion on road construction and maintenance over 20 years.
Noble and LaGrange counties don't have a ton of projects, but two projects will be rather sizable.
Chief among the work planned this year as part of Next Level Roads is the intersection changes taking place at Northport Road just north of Rome City.
The $2 million project is the biggest happening in the local area this season, with crews removing the Northport Road overpass and replacing it with an at-grade intersection.
Noble County only has two other projects on the list from INDOT — a $113,000 culvert repair on S.R. 3 at Handshoe Ditch just north Lisbon Road this year and $209,000 pipe lining project at Mud Run north of Merriam scheduled for 2023.
LaGrange County has three small projects on the schedule this year — a $580,000 small structure repair on S.R. 9 at Stone Ditch east of LaGrange, a $369,000 bridge painting project at the Pigeon River bridge in Mongo, and about $18,000 of bridge deck patching work at the Pigeon River bridge in Howe.
LaGrange County's big projects will come in 2024 with work scheduled on S.R. 5 around Shisphewana.
A widening project from U.S. 20 to School Street is estimated at about $9.4 million to go along with a $7 million bridge replacement at Page Ditch, $2 million of hot-mix asphalt paving covering about 2.57 miles south of S.R. 120, $733,000 of hot-mix overlay for about 1.4 miles north of School Street and a $374,000 culvert replacement at Cotton Lake Ditch.
With construction season kicking into high gear, Indiana residents and travelers to the Crossroads of America will see an increasing number of “Road Work Ahead” signs.
“Our 2022 construction program is laser-focused on enhancing safety and connectivity across Indiana’s transportation system," INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. "Thanks to the leadership of Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly, we’re investing in our infrastructure at historic levels and doing the necessary work to preserve and enhance Indiana’s reputation for delivering a best-in-class infrastructure network."
Hoosiers are encouraged to visit nextlevelroads.com to use INDOT’s Google Map tool to find projects happening near them. Motorists should also check INDOT's CARS program for real time-traffic conditions and construction project updates. To report a roadway concern, call 855-INDOT4U or visit indot4u.com.
INDOT and the Indiana State Police are partnering to remind the public about Work Zone Awareness Week. Hoosier motorists are encouraged to slow down, avoid distractions and drive with extra caution in work zones. In conjunction with the national awareness effort, Holcomb will declare April 8-12 Work Zone Awareness week to remind all drivers of their responsibility to keep work zones safe for workers and other drivers.
