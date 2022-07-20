KENDALLVILLE — Bidding and construction on Kendallville's $2 million PreservINg Main Street historic facade project is edging closer, so the city is now getting all of its local funding in line for the project.
The state needs to see the money is there and the city will need a fund to pay their bills out of when it comes time to start approving work invoices.
At Tuesday's Kendallville City Council meeting, Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources, the city's grant consultant and facilitator, brought resolutions needing an OK to get those dollars in order.
McLeod said she is submitting the city's final project application to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs next Friday, which will trigger the state's final review of the project before it releases the $2 million grant award.
"We anticipate our grant will be awarded in August and anticipate we'll be bidding the project in September," McLeod said.
Before that, the city needs to get together its portion of the grant. The PreservINg Main Street project requires a 10% local match, meaning Kendallville had to put up $200,000 toward the project.
Those funds are coming from city sources as well as money from the Noble County Economic Development Corp., which chipped in money toward the project, and the matching funds from building owners for their portion of the construction budget.
The city set a construction match of 15% for building owners, so the owners 10 buildings that are up for overhauls have to provide their portion in order to access 85% drawn from the grant.
That split is much more generous than the city's typical facade program through the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, which not only has a cap of $15,000 in matching funds but also comes at a 50/50 split.
McLeod said, in total, Kendallville has pulled together $290,062 in local matching funds, so it's exceeded its 10% obligation.
"We are going around tomorrow, (Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson) and I, and we have letters of commitment they will go around and sign," McLeod said. "They will have that money to the city no later than Sept. 15."
