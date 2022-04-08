CROMWELL — Mike Hatfield called it “Gary money.”
Without the COVID relief grant money orchestrated by the Noble County Economic Development Corp., which was disbursed last fall, Hatfield said his small business likely wouldn’t have survived the pandemic.
On June 14, the Noble County Commissioners approved a second round of small business grants for Noble County businesses totaling $200,000 from a program of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The Noble County Economic Development Corp., under the direction of Executive Director Gary Gatman, was the local agency accepting applications. The commissioners voted to have Region III-A administer the grant monies.
Earlier that year, the EDC distributed approximately $90,000 for 40 small businesses in the county in another relief program funded by Congress.
The fall distribution saw 24 small business in Noble County receive grants of anywhere from $2,500 to a maximum of $10,000. The grants were awarded to businesses in Albion, Avilla, Cromwell, Rome City, Ligonier, Wawaka and Kendallville.
The goal? According to Gatman, it was painfully simple, and painfully important.
“That was to keep our small businesses vibrant,” he said this week. “They were at risk. Most of them had to shut down. We didn’t want to lose any of them.”
Gatman said 70% of the businesses in Noble County have 10 or fewer employees. The effect on the local economy — and the citizens — of a wide-scale small business failure could not be ignored.
The grant program worked.
Of the 24 small businesses which received grant money, only one or perhaps two, by the EDC’s count, are no longer operating.
Hatfield’s Freedom Wire, a Cromwell business started in 2002 in Hatfield’s Albion home, has 10 full-time employees making wire harnesses. Like most small businesses, his enterprise suffered greatly when the coronavirus hit in 2020.
“We were shut down six or eight weeks,” Hatfield said.”The bills kept racking up.”
Hatfield used federal government payroll protection offerings as well as a $10,000 grant administered by the EDC in the fall of 2021 to keep his employees paid, even when the shop was closed down. Keeping those employees on the payroll allowed the employees not to have to seek work elsewhere, insuring Hatfield would still have a work force when pandemic restrictions eventually lifted.
“It became a talent retention thing for him,” Gatman said.
“If it wasn’t for those (grants), I wouldn’t have made it,” Hatfield said this week.
With his work force — his top priority — taken care of, he was able to find other money to keep the lights on and the building heated. Still, it was a struggle.
Freedom Wire saw its sales drop 50% in 2020.
Hatfield wasn’t alone in feeling the heavy financial toll of a shut-down economy.
Andy Gaerte of ABC Embroidery of Albion said his small business saw sales drop 33% in 2020.
And like Freedom Wire, a $10,000 grant from the EDC help makes ends meet.
“It was useful money at the time,” Gaerte said. “The EDC was great. They did a lot of the leg work.”
Grants awarded were to be used for day-to-day operating expenses, and for investments to enhance sustainability such as new technologies and management costs.
Gaerte used a portion of the $10,000 his company received to update his technology.
So did Carla Lowe of Carla’s 5 Bucks Antiques & Such, a Main Street antique shop in Kendallville.
Lowe purchased new software which will allow her to more easily track and organize sales from the eight vendors who rent space in her shop. It will also allow those vendors to have up-to-date inventory records, including what items are selling well so they can be replenished.
She had been using a notebook to write down sales information.
“Now it’s all done electronically,” Lowe said. “It makes it easier for everybody.”
Unlike Freedom Wire and ABC Embroidery, Lowe had just started her business in December 2019.
“I don’t have a pre-pandemic story,” she said.
After being open only three months, Lowe had to close down for 2 1/2 months when the coronavirus shuttered most businesses in 2020.
“It was like a ghost town,” Lowe said of downtown Kendallville. “The whole world changed.”
It brought her fledgling enterprise close to the brink.
“I’m sure I felt that at points — will i have to close?” she said. “It was scary.”
No one had time to prepare.
“All the orders that were in process just dropped,” Gaerte said. “Like someone flipped a switch.”
Keeping the power switch and the heat on became challenging for many small businesses. When Lowe became aware of the EDC grants, she decided to go for it. She was awarded $2,500, the lowest of the 24 grants offered, but to her it was enough to keep the bill collector at bay.
“I was like, ‘That’s fantastic,’” Lowe said. “It helped a lot. I live off my sales. When there’s not much sales, there’s not much living.”
Small businesses are critical to quality of life measures in small communities.
Gatman said he moved to Albion because such things as restaurants, pubs, exercise businesses and other attractions are within easy walking distance. Losing those small-type businesses would make towns less appealing, and could stymie growth efforts for housing and industry.
“There’s a quality of life we love about that,” Gatman said. “Living in Albion would become a little less special.”
Gatman praised the community for how it helped local businesses. Many people helped local restaurants through the worst of the pandemic by frequenting them with carry-out orders. In Kendallville, a fundraiser to keep the Strand Theater going involved selling popcorn from the business. People were lined up around the block to get some of that popcorn, Gatman said.
“People were going out of their way to do more,” Gatman said. “When it needed to pull together, it did.”
Even with most restrictions lifted, many small businesses are still struggling to make up for what was lost. But at least they are still around to struggle.
Gatman said the grant money “probably didn’t make you break even. This just brought the loss to a manageable level.”
Now small businesses trying to get back on their feet are struggling with supply chain issues and inflation.
Hatfield said prior to the pandemic his business had been working a 60- to 90-day turnaround cycle. Materials purchased today would see a return in revenue within that time period. Now that pariod has expanded out to 120-180 days, meaning his revenues are delayed that much longer.
Prices of copper alone in his industry have risen 67% he said.
It’s hard to make up for lost time when the prices of everything have skyrocketed.
“We’re still not where we were prior to 2020,” Hatfield said. “It’s coming back.”
“Prices don’t seem to be coming down,” Gaerte said. “Policies don’t seem to be lining up to make that happen.”
