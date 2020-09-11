ALBION — If you’ve driven through a three-way intersection near Wayne Center Elementary School and thought, “Hmmm, that was weird,” you’re not alone.
And if Old S.R. 3 has been giving your car’s struts a workout, well, you’re not alone in that either.
In the hunt for the next federal-aid-eligible road project in Noble County, the county highway department is looking at both areas as possibilities for new projects.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Engineer Zack Smith told the Noble County Council that his department is currently researching two new projects as possible Local Public Agency grant options. The LPA program, which is administered through the state but funded with federal road dollars, typically pays 80% of the cost of a project with a local match of 20%.
The county is in a unique position this fall after it had all four of its LPA projects, three bridge replacements and a safety upgrade at Ball Road in the Ligonier area, funded in the last grant cycle.
Noble County currently had no other eligible bridges or other pressing safety projects waiting in the wings, so Smith is now investigating two new possibilities.
“We always look at our bridges, we always look at our safety projects and we’re just in a weird cycle with getting three bridges and our safety project in one cycle. To get four projects in one year is very atypical,” he said.
The county is studying these two projects now and, if either scores well enough to be eligible for federal funding, they could be submitted at the next call for projects in November.
Wayne Center/Riley/Appleman intersection — Potentially the county’s first roundabout?
One weird intersection a lot of drivers have probably been through sits north of Kendallville and could be a potential safety project.
After winding north around lakeside communities on Riley Road coming out of Kendallville, drivers will hit the three-way intersection with Wayne Center Road to the west and north and Appleman Road to the east.
Typically, when three roads meet, they meet in a T-intersection that may be a one-way or three-way stop. And this intersection does have that — there’s a stop sign on Riley Road where it meets Wayne Center/Appleman — but there are also two additional curves that make this area a little more confusing to navigate.
The wide intersection that has a downsloping elevation to the south also has two curves like off ramps, one from Wayne Center Road for traffic heading south onto Riley Road and one off Riley Road for traffic wanting to head eastbound on Appleman Road toward Wayne Center Elementary.
Why was it set up that way? Smith doesn’t know and county records are spotty, so there’s no justification for why this rural intersection has extra off-ramps while most intersections don’t.
That odd configuration in itself is a reason to give the area a second look, Smith said.
“A lot of the county intersections are perpendicular or at a grade. Then in that you have some of those secondary right-of-way lanes. From an aerial it’s not a standard intersection. Anytime you don’t have something that is not standard you really have to take a close look at it,” Smith said.
Despite its odd setup, however, Smith said when he pulled accident data, there haven’t been that many wrecks there. In the past three years, he was able to find just one accident attributable to the intersection.
While that fact may not represent an immediate safety concern, the proximity to the school especially gives it a little extra weight as a candidate for possible changes.
“This wasn’t necessarily flagged for current safety concerns, but for future safety concerns due to the school and development in the area, one of the biggest things is to see where the actual data comes in,” he said.
Because of not only the strange convergence of roads but because the intersection is currently so wide, Smith said it could be a potential site for the county’s first roundabout.
Roundabouts are circular intersection controls in which cars enter the traffic circle to the right and drive around a central mound until they arrive at and exit onto the road they need to travel.
Roundabouts do offer better traffic flow for busy intersections as more cars are able to traverse and roundabout compared to a stop-controlled intersection in the same period of time, but often aren’t always feasible because they require a larger footprint than a typical intersection.
Long-term traffic data shows that roundabouts, however, are proven to be safer than standard intersections because they generally lower traffic speeds and remove much of the potential for collisions.
Most accidents at intersections occur due to driver error, either when one driver blows through the stop and collides with another vehicle or a vehicle turns in front of oncoming traffic leading to a collision.
Roundabout help alleviate some of those friction points by slowing drivers into the circle and conflict points between vehicles heading in opposite directions.
The entries to roundabouts are typically controlled with yield signs. Drivers don’t have to come to a full stop if the entry into the traffic circle is clear, but drivers generally slow down significantly in order to safely enter the roundabout.
“You’re just trying to take out any collision potential that you could,” Smith said.
A roundabout is just one possible option if the project turns out to be feasible, but the area could also get more basic improvements such as taking out the off-ramps in favor of a more traditional configuration.
Old S.R. 3 — Solving constant cracking
Old S.R. 3 is, well, old and its past construction is causing current issues.
The former state highway, which connects LaOtto to Avilla, has an issue with “reflective cracking,” a condition that causes asphalt to break due to underground stresses.
Concrete roads generally have poured slabs that are divided about every 20 feet to give a little flex between joints. But when concrete roads are paved over with asphalt, as appears to be the case with Old S.R. 3, the interaction between those two different materials can cause a maintenance headache.
“Asphalt is a flexible pavement and concrete is a stiff pavement,” Smith said, explaining that the stress from the concrete plates underneath causes the asphalt above to shear at the joints when the blacktop flexes.
Typically road crews would crush the concrete to aggregate before paving over it instead of paving directly over the top, but that doesn’t appear to have been the case with S.R. 3.
Smith said the obvious fix to the problem would simply be to tear the road down to the dirt and rebuild it from scratch by modern standards, although that’s an expensive and timely proposition. Total reconstruction can cost $1 million per mile and take months to complete.
The current study may show whether other less expensive and less disruptive options are available to fix the problem, which exists in the area essentially from Baseline Road all the way south to LaOtto, a stretch of almost 5 miles.
The problem isn’t world-ending, but drivers get a less-than-smooth ride and it costs the county more to maintain fixing the breakdowns every few years.
“It’s not that it’s anything major as far as you’re not going to drive into major pothole and cause damage,” he said. “But any of the preventative maintenance improvements we’re putting down don’t last long.”
