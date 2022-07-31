KIMMELL — A motorcyclist from Albion was killed Friday evening in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 in Kimmell, according to the Indiana State Police.
The driver of the motorcycle, Shawn Patrick Loteckie, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
Following a preliminary investigation, a news release issued by the ISP stated at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, traffic was stopped on southbound U.S. 33 due to a vehicle waiting to turn east at the C.R. 200N intersection.
A witness observed a white Harley Davidson motorcycle passing the line of stopped southbound traffic on the right shoulder. The motorcycle was struck by a Chevy Tahoe that had turned west from northbound U.S. 33 on C.R. 200N.
Loteckie was ejected after that initial impact, according to police, and then hit another vehicle that was stopped on C.R. 200N.
The other two drivers involved were not physically injured in the crash.
Although alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, the driver of the Tahoe was transported to a local area hospital to obtain a blood sample for chemical testing as part of the investigatory process required by law in all fatal crashes.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Noble County fire and EMS personnel, the Noble County Coroner and Leatherman’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.